MORGANTOWN — West Virginia’s Oscar Tshiebwe has been named to the Preseason All-Big 12 Men’s Basketball Team and Bob Huggins other twin tower Derek Culver earned honorable mention on Wednesday afternoon.
The first team included six players due to a tie in the voting and headed by Baylor’s Jared Butler, named the conference’s Preseason Player of the Year; and Kansas’ Marcus Garrett, both unanimous choices.
Also on the team was Austin Reaves of Oklahoma, Cade Cunningham of Oklahoma State, selected the Preseason Freshman of the Year, and Matt Coleman III of Texas.
There was no second team but Culver was named honorable mention along with MaCio Teague and Mark Vital of Baylor, Greg Brown III, Courtney Ramey and Jericho Sims of Texas, and Kyler Edwards and Mac McClung of Texas Tech.
Bypassed for the team was WVU’s Deuce McBride, who opened a lot of eyes last season as a freshman and who has been dominant in preseason workouts so far this year.
The 6-foot-9, 260-pound sophomore Tshiebwe out of the Democratic Republic of the Congo was a second team All-Big 12 selection last season as well as a unanimous selection of the All-Freshman and All-Newcomer teams.
Tshiebwe started all 31 games last year while leading the Mountaineers in scoring with 11.2 points a game and in rebounding with 9.2 per game.
Tshiebwe did not disappoint after becoming only the second McDonald’s All-American to enroll at WVU as a freshman. The first was Chris Brooks in 1996.
Culver, a 6-10, 255-pound junior out of Youngstown, averaged 10.4 points and 8.6 rebounds a game last season while earning All-Big 12 honorable mention and first team All-Big 12 Academic honors.
Butler received votes for consensus All-American last season as he led the Baylor Bears to a second-place finish, scoring 16.0 points a game while also finishing third in three-point shots made with 2.57 per game. Butler is the third Baylor player to be named Preseason Player of the Year, joining Pierre Jackson (2012-13) and Perry Jones III (2011-12).
Texas Tech’s Marcos Santos-Silva out of Massachusetts was named the league’s Newcomer of the year after transferring from VCU after three years there. He led his team in scoring at 12.8 points, rebounding with 8.9 per game and blocks with 1.2 per game last season.
Cunningham of Oklahoma State was the 2020 Naismith High School Player of the Year and a McDonald’s All-American as the nation’s top recruit last year out of Monteverde Academy.
