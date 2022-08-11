MORGANTOWN — New offensive coordinator Graham Harrell has come to West Virginia with an Air Raid system designed to produce explosive plays from anywhere on the field.
To do this, however, he must have players capable of making explosive plays from anywhere on the field and Harrell seems to come with all the ammunition he needs as he reunites with quarterback JT Daniels to throw the ball and a pair of bookend wide receivers who offer everything a quarterback would want.
This is not to slight the skills of slot receiver Sam James, who also is believed to be sitting on a breakout season, with the brotherhood of Bryce Ford-Wheaton and Kaden Prather on the outside figuring to constantly stretch the field with nothing but touchdowns on their mind.
There are veteran football analysts who think this might be the most dynamic trio in the Big 12 and James, for one, not only agrees but is willing to take it a major step further.
“Personally, we want to be the best in conference and, honestly, the best in the nation. We are working on being consistent. Bryce and KP are bigger guys. A lot of people don’t think they’re fast, but they got some wheels on them.
“It gives us that triple threat, two big guys on the outside who run and me and Reese Smith on the inside.”
Ford-Wheaton has shown glimpses of the potential over the past three years, having caught 81 passes for 1,192 yards and 8 touchdowns, his yardage going up each season from 201 in his first year to 416 in his second to 568 in his third.
Prather’s freshman year was an adjustment period, very similar to Ford-Wheaton’s was. Both caught 12 passes as freshmen, Ford-Wheaton for 201 yards and Prather for 175.
But both were operating in an offense that had problems protecting the quarterback so he had time to run deep routes and was just not of the same quality that Daniels brings to the position.
It’s almost as though no one connected with the Mountaineers’ offense can wait any longer to turn them loose against Pitt in the Thursday night, Sept. 1, opener.
The three — Ford-Wheaton, James and Prather — are like brothers, the older Ford-Wheaton and James adopting Prather from the day he came on campus and preparing him for the jump to the big time that he is about to make.
“They gave me the job of kind of mentoring him when he came in,” Ford-Wheaton said last year as they were just letting Prather get his feet wet. “He’s done everything I’ve told him to do. My coach is hard on me about mentoring him, so he knows there can’t be a drop-off when someone comes out of the game. He has embraced that role.”
“Me and Bryce took KP under our wings when he got here and our relationship grew,” James said. “We know we can trust each other. We are always excited for each other, and that’s probably the most important thing at the wideout position.
“Wideouts can be selfish because there’s only one football, but we got it down that we don’t care who makes the play as long as the play is made.”
In truth, Ford-Wheaton has been spreading his wealth of experience with all the young and promising receivers that Neal Brown has gathered for Harrell and Daniels to work with.
“I tell them all the time, there’s some games I’ve been in that are treacherous almost,” Ford-Wheaton said. “Some are like a 12-round fight. I tell them this is why we do this conditioning now and why it’s so hard. Come the fourth quarter, your legs are shot, your hands are about to cramp. Would rather cramp now than you would in a game?
“I tell them my experiences. I try to lead them down the right path.”
Now Prather takes the giant step of featured receiver, who with Ford-Weaton and James give WVU a dynamic threesome of options to use the entire field from sideline to sideline, end zone to end zone.
“You could see Kaden over the summer — it didn’t happen in the spring — but at some point in the summer it clicked. He understood what it took from a nutrition standpoint, from a conditioning standpoint,” head coach Neal Brown said as summer camp opened.
While Ford-Wheaton was guiding Prather through the landmines of breaking into college football, new wide receiver coach Tony Washington, who has NFL experience, has taken over the job of reaching into the potential and making it a reality.
“He is just a young kid who, I think, doesn’t know how good he really is,” Washington said. “I think he can be phenomenal. I think he can be one of the best players I have worked with. I think he will be a draft guy. With him, it is just understanding that he has to be locked in every day.”
To that end, Washington is taking it one day at a time working toward the opener.
“Me and him talk every day, pre-practice. I tell him, ‘Here’s the thought for the day.’ Like the first day, it was ‘I just want you to play fast. If you don’t do anything else today, play fast.’ Once he’s checked that box, it’s ‘OK, I want you to play fast and use this technique.’ He’ll do it and now he’s stacking days together,” Washington said.
“He’s so talented and things come so easy to him, I think he sometimes makes the game harder than it needs to be. I have to have him understand that he has this ability and talent but I can’t use everything I know on every single route. Sometimes it takes this, sometimes it takes that.
“Now he’s starting to have the wheels turn. He’s asking questions he wouldn’t necessarily asked in the spring. He’s playing faster. He’s catching the ball well. If he keeps stacking things up the way he is, he’s going to be phenomenal.”
Prather’s emergence shouldn’t in any way subtract from Ford-Wheaton’s role. In fact, it may expand it.
“Bryce is super talented and he has gotten better and better since I’ve been here,” Harrell said. “He’s big and, to be as big as he is, he moves really, really well. He has almost a little guy’s skill set in a big body. I haven’t seen that very often in coaching.”
“He can be as good as he wants to. He has gotten more and more consistent since I’ve been here, not only making plays but consistently having the same attitude every day. That’ll be big with him. When you are the same guy every day good things will happen.”
