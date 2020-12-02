MORGANTOWN — If Gonzaga is the No. 1 team in the nation, and they did nothing to prove they weren’t, then West Virginia may be the No. 1.5 team in the country.
Battling a great team that is both deep and talented in all areas of the game, to say nothing of the officials who tooted their whistles to the tune of almost 50 fouls in the game, the Mountaineers led for most of the game but fell apart late in the game when Oscar Tshiebwe and Gabe Osabuohien were on the bench with five fouls, finally couldn’t keep up in the final three minutes.
When they counted up all the points, Gonzaga had most of them, winning 87-82.
In the end it came down to who could put the ball in the hoop. The loss was WVU’s first in four games while Gonzaga went to 3-0.
The Zags got a great game out of Florida transfer Andrew Nembhard off the bench, replacing an injured Jalen Suggs, as Nembhard had 19 points with six assists and five rebounds.
Derek Culver had another double-double with 18 points and 15 rebounds while Tshiebwe had 14, Taz Sherman had 12, Oshabuohien and Deuce McBride had 10 each.
The first half was textbook West Virginia basketball right from the start, which was Tshiebwe missing from up close, muscling his own rebound and putting it back in for an early lead.
The Mountaineers went from there to a 39-34 lead at halftime, taking the Zags out of their game with a tough, physical defense, pounding the boards and some surprises, like Osabuohien hitting an outside jump shot and a 3-point basket.
The only time the Zags had control of the flow was when Huggins had both McBride and Culver out of the game. Huggins tried to get through the rest period with newcomers Jalen Bridges of Fairmont and Isaiah Cottrell on the court. Neither looked ready to be facing the No. 1 team in the country.
As evidence that it was a game being played the way WVU likes it was the physical aspect of the play. The Mountaineers’ Sean McNeil had to get stitched up from an inadvertent elbow to his forehead but the big injury of the evening was suffered by Gonzaga star Jalen Suggs.
The top recruit ever at Gonzaga, Suggs is expected to be a one-and-done player and his 18-point average through three games made you believe that would be the case.
However, in the midst of a scrum under the basket he suffered a painful ankle injury. Trainers treated him for quite a while on the floor, helped him from the floor as he walked unsteadily and slowly. They worked on him on the bench, then led him to the locker room but he was still in great pain.
That put an end to what was an interesting head-to-head battle between McBridge and Suggs, both superior high school quarterbacks in addition to their basketball credentials. Suggs’ credentials might have been better than McBride’s seeing as he was both Mr. Basketball and Mr. Football in his senior year in Minnesota.
The Mountaineers finally got what they were looking for out of Tshiebwe, who was more active and more aggressive than he had been in the first three games, finishing the first half with 10 points and eight rebounds.
But the difference in the half was the Mountaineers’ defense, keeping the Zags out of transition and taking Crew Timme, a key player for them, completely out of the game, holding him to three points on 1 for 9 shooting.
Timme had worried Huggins coming into the game.
“The challenge is his versatility,” the coach said. “He shots the 3 really well and has the best footwork of any big guy I can remember. At 6-10 he will drive it hard at you, stop, go up and shoot it.”
Timme was averaging 26.5 coming in.
The second half found the Mountaineers coming out as if they were a different team, floundering badly as Gonzaga drew even as Huggins called a quick time out to put the pieces back together. When you have won almost 900 games as a coach, you learn all the tricks and this one worked.
Osabuohien, who is becoming an offensive asset, hit a free throw and a tough layup and then Sherman hit his second key jumper of the night, a 3-pointer and WVU was back in front.
But you don’t reach No. 1 in the nation without having some talent and Gonzaga had answers for everything WVU did and with 10 minutes left in the game, the Mountaineers lead was at one point, 56-55, and Tshiebwe had four fouls and Culver and 3.
Forced to play Cottrell with Tshiebwe and Osabuohien on bench with 4 fouls, WVU looked to be in a difficult situation but Cottrell stepped up and made two FTs.
