MORGANTOWN – Redshirt sophomore Noah Adams of the West Virginia University wrestling team has been named the Big 12 Wrestler of the Year, as announced by the league office on Wednesday.
"We are all so proud of Noah," Flynn said. "This award is well-deserved, and it didn't happen overnight. He earned this by putting in countless hours of hard work over the course of the entire season."
Adams is the first Mountaineer wrestler to receive the award. He was also was named a finalist for the 2020 Win Magazine/Culture House Dan Hodge Trophy, presented by ASICS, on March 20.
The Coal City, West Virginia, native finished the 2019-20 campaign with a 32-0 record, marking the third time a WVU grappler finished a season undefeated (Greg Jones – 2004, 2005).
Adams became the second wrestler in program history to win a Big 12 Conference title on March 8, earning a 5-1 decision over South Dakota State's Tanner Sloan at 197 pounds. He completed the season with a 13-0 record against conference opponents and was named the Big 12 Wrestler of the Week on Dec. 31 and Jan 21.
