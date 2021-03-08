MORGANTOWN — Derek Culver picked the wrong night to become the 54th player to score 1,000 career points for West Virginia.
There was just too much going on — playing the team's final regular season home game and, perhaps, his final game at the Coliseum ever, trying to clinch second place in the Big 12 Tournament, Bob Huggins going for win No. 900, and, finally, a crushing upset defeat to Oklahoma State.
It all conspired to shove Culver's accomplishment out of the headlines, but on Monday he got his due as he was named to the All-Big 12 first team.
Culver was named to the first team along with Cade Cunningham, the Oklahoma State freshman sensation who led the league in scoring and was named the Player of the Year in the Big 12; Baylor's Davion Mitchell, who was the league's Defensive Player of the Year; Baylor's Jared Butler; and Texas' Austin Reaves.
Other award winners were Baylor's Scott Drew, who was named Coach of the Year, Mac McClung of Texas Tech, who was the unanimous Newcomer of the Year; Kansas' David McCormack as Most Improved Player; and Texas' Kai Jones, who was Sixth Man of the Year
Cunningham, in addition to first team all-league and Player of the Year honors, was also unanimous Freshman of the Year.
In addition to Culver, WVU earned recognition through sophomore guard Deuce McBride, who grew into a second-team All-Big 12 selection this season, jumping from averaging 9.5 points a game as a freshman to averaging 15.4 this year while leading the league in turnover ratio with 121 assists to just 48 turnovers.
It was thought WVU's Taz Sherman could possibly win the Sixth Man Award after jumping from 5.3 points a game a year ago to 13.6 this season, but Texas' Jones beat him out. Sherman, and his backcourt running mate Sean McNeil, both were named honorable mention All-Big 12.
Gabe Osabuohien's defensive contributions were honored by his being named to the league's All-Defensive team and freshman Jalen Bridges' late surge this year got him onto the All-Freshman team.
Culver's feat of reaching 1,000 points is significant in that he has a bump or a bruise on his body for every point he scored, for he's so physical in how he plays and defenses are so physical in trying to stop him inside.
At 6-foot, 10-inches and 260 pounds, he could dish it out as well as take it. But there was something else about him.
He always put team first.
In fact, after scoring 17 points Thursday night against TCU to reach 992 for his career, someone asked him his feelings about joining the 1,000-point club at WVU, which is headed by Jerry West, who finished his legendary career with 2,309 points. So prolific a scorer was West that he twice almost reached 1,000 in a single season, finishing 1960 with 908 and 1959 with 953 points.
"I didn't even know I was that close to it," Culver said after the TCU game. "I really wasn't paying attention, but that's something I'll definitely be looking forward to."
This was not an easy feat to reach, for Culver not only did it with a year's eligibility remaining, but also did it even though he missed the first semester of his freshman year when Bob Huggins suspended him, a move that still pays dividends, as it quickly taught him that big time basketball included more than showing up at game time.
"He's come a long, long way," Huggins said "It's about consistency. If you want to go on and make money playing basketball, you have to bring it every day. He's got to become more consistent."
And Culver has worked hard on that. After shooting free throws at about 50 percent through the season, Culver over the past three games has made 24-of-31, which works out to 77 percent.
"Obviously, he's worked at his free-throw shooting," Huggins said.
WVU begins postseason play in the Big 12 Tournament on Thursday with a rematch against Oklahoma State at 11:30 a.m. in Kansas City. Cunningham, who missed the game in the Coliseum and who had 25 points in the first meeting between the two teams, is expected to be back from an ankle injury, although its unknown if he will be 100 percent.
