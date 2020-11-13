Gladys Ilene Minnick, 87, passed away Monday, November 9, 2020. She was born in Bridgeport, WV on January 11, 1933, the daughter of the late Bert Smallwood and Neva Rinehart Smallwood. Gladys is survived by her children, Brenda Lynn Batterman of Bellview, NE and Bradley B. Minnick and his wi…