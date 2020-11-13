MORGANTOWN — Think back a year, to the time when Neal Brown took over as West Virginia’s football coach.
Think back to when they went through their first spring, then their first camp. Think back to what the position was that most concerned everyone.
It was the receivers.
Think now to the start of this season, to the constantly dropped passes...to what was still perceived as a position-wide deficiency.
But now we are seven games into the 2020 season, and you know what, the receivers have made huge strides.
Look at it this way, neither the coaching staff nor quarterback Jarret Doege have been afraid to target anyone. In fact, 16 different players have caught passes for WVU this season, including Doege himself, although that’s a story for another day. Of those 16 players, 13 have been receivers or tight ends.
Now it’s true no David Sills V or Gary Jennings — let alone Stedman Bailey or Tavon Austin — has stepped forward. But eight players are in double figures in receptions, which presents a perplexing problem to opponents, albeit not the kind of problem Sills, Jennings, Bailey or Austin presented.
“We’d love for somebody to just be dominant week in and week out, but I like having a lot of guys involved,” said Brown, a former receiver himself. “It’s good chemistry. It makes it difficult to prepare for...there’s been different guys who have been productive. I like rolling in a bunch of guys. You keep them fresh and defenses can’t lock in on any particular receiver.”
Offensive coordinator Gerad Parker is the man in charge of the wide receivers and he agrees with his boss.
“We have to build morale in the room and the young receivers are maturing more each week,” Parker said. “What better way to do it than to get them on the field and give them playing time and get them ready for next year.”
There is also another future benefit, Parker points out. Playing six to eight wide receivers each game helps in recruiting, with recruits knowing they will get a chance if they come play at West Virginia.
There are a couple of young receivers who have begun to come on lately and who show exactly what WVU is trying to do in this respect: Isaiah Esdale and Ali Jennings.
In the Texas loss, Esdale matched Bryce Ford-Wheaton as the Mountaineers leading receiver with six catches for 60 yards.
“I’m proud of him,” Parker said. “More than anything, he hadn’t started the year the way he wanted to.”
And that kept him from getting the playing time he so craved. As Parker pointed out, “every one of our guys earns the right to play by the way he practices,” and Esdale had been stumbling through practices.
That wasn’t easy on him.
“Big compliments to him for staying the course,” Parker said. “We’ve played him outside, inside, all over the place.”
It took a lot of adjustments until Esdale found his place, but against Texas he had a big game.
“He had three tough, contested catches through the game and that’s something we really work on,” Parker said, before adding the crowning compliment. “He was ready for his moment,” he said.
Jennings also struggled early due to injury.
“He had a good offseason during what was our offseason,” Parker said. “But he got off to a slow start because of a hamstring injury. He has started to come on now as he is getting healthy and able to play at full speed.”
Jennings admits the season didn’t start as he would have liked it to.
“I had a lot of frustrating (moments) and got down on myself in camp,” he said.
The frustration grew out of being unable to take advantage of the hard work he put in over the offseason.
“It set me back two months,” he admitted. “But the past few games I’ve been getting back to being myself.”
You can’t do that by yourself, however.
“I had help from our entire receivers’ room,” he noted. “We all stay together. We laugh and joke all the time. They try to keep me positive.”
As noted, he wasn’t the only one who did not get off to a good start this year. There was Esdale and Temple transfer Sean Ryan, too.
“We are all fighters,” Jennings said. “When things were not going our way, we kept playing, kept pushing and came out on the other side of things.”
And the tough times have inspired him, because he heard the talk on social media and felt as though he wasn’t contributing.
“I think of that every day,” he admitted. “My teammates were getting a lot of shine and I was kind of brushed back into the shadows. Now I’m playing, but I think about it every day.”
