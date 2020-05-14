ZOOM fatigue is the new thing with coaches

MORGANTOWN — Neal Brown fumbled with one word he was groping for on Wednesday as he met with the media via ZOOM but he recovered enough to invent a new phrase that we’re all going to have to put into our Funk and Wagnalls now.
The word that he couldn’t quite wrap his grip around as he discussed the current state of affairs that swirls around the COVID-19 pandemic that has taken charge of all our lives was what you call someone who makes a living studying such matters.
“I can’t even say that word, whatever that virus specialization is. I know it starts with an E but that’s all I can tell you,” he said.
OK, no one is going to penalize a football coach for not knowing you call such doctors epidemiologists. After all, most epidemiologists think a flea flicker is a gadget they sell on TV late at night for $19.99 to help your dog get rid of fleas.
But Brown put his finger on one of great unexpected consequences of this pandemic that has put sports on hold when he admitted he sensed “ZOOM fatigue” setting in on his football program at West Virginia and theorized it’s that way across the nation.
“I think there’s probably some ZOOM fatigue. A lot of coaches in all sports fight the battle — what’s enough, what’s too much. Right now we can meet with them eight hours where we can do football,” Brown said.
“Well, there’s no way in hell we can hold their attention for eight hours. We’re not even going to try. But we are going to try to have Monday through Friday to have some kind of contact with them to make sure we know what their health and wellness is. We want to make sure they are taking care of academics or to encourage them to work out.”
In fact, right now health and wellness are the main concern. Classes and finals have ended, grades are about to come out, players are scattered across the country and their entire life pattern has been changed, forcing them onto these ZOOM meetings.
“I think there is some fatigue with this,” he said. “They want to play football, which I think is important to note. They have concerns about certain aspects, like anyone else. But they want to play.”
Before, players almost lived a military existence, and without it there becomes a great deal of mental stress.
“I think their mind set goes up and down,” Brown said. “I see it in our staff, too. My mindset goes up and down, too. There’s so many unknowns. Every aspect of this profession, every aspect being a player there is always this is next.
“You finish spring ball, then you have finals, then you get a break, then you got summer, then a break, then you get camp. Then there’s fall ball. Then you got bowl season. Everything is planned, so it’s a real struggle when you take that structure out and you don’t know what’s next.”
Brown believes the ZOOM calls play a big role in that side of the issue.
He understands that in his day, the mental well being of players wasn’t front and center, but then when he was playing they weren’t facing a life threatening disease that had disbanded the team.
“When I was playing, it wasn’t that the college coaches didn’t care. It was more that they didn’t know. It was something that wasn’t discussed,” he said. “I’ll be honest. I want to see the players. On these meetings, I want to look because I know the kids and I can tell when something’s off. And when something’s off, it’s time to start asking the questions.
“Maybe they just got up and got on the call. Maybe they lost somebody. Maybe someone they know has the virus. Maybe it’s financial,” he went on. “That’s why I try to have eye contact Monday through Friday. We want a good picture of how they are doing. It has little to do with football, it has little to do with academics. It has to do with are they safe or are they well.”
And believe it is necessary, even if you have players you feel you like and trust.
“We just have to be in tune with it,” Brown said. “I think our guys have done pretty well. We’ve had issues. Anybody who has 100 or so guys on their roster have had guys in that organization who have really struggled with this.
“We’re not immune to it. We’ve had staffers who really struggled. We’ve had players who struggled, but we’ve been able to help to this point. But it’s an ongoing process.”
And over it all hangs the uncertainty of it and when they will be given the go ahead to return to campus and get ready to play.
On one hand, he deals with the players and on the other he has to figure out a way to get his team ready to play a season when it returns, but it’s impossible to make concrete because you don’t know when that will be, what form the season will take and what kind of shape the team will be in.
For example, with the states handling their own regulations and all having different agendas, it becomes a matter of trying to coordinate things, but even that can’t be done easily.
“Everyone talks about competitive balance. I don’t know if that ever exists, to be honest with you,” Brown said. “I think you see some staggered start times.”
In other words, some conferences may open camps in late July or early August, other may not be able to so that.
“All I know is in West Virginia, whatever our state regulations are, whatever our Big 12 conference, the oversight committee and our university athletic department gives us … when they say we can bring guys back to our facility on a voluntary basis, we’re going to do it. It’s going to be up the players, but we are going to offer the services,” Brown said.
When they say we can return to practice and mandatory activities, we’re going to do that. And when they say games can start, we’re going to do that.
“We’re going to do that following the best practices that are clearly laid out by our administration, WVU medicine, the conference … and we’re going to do it in a way that is safe for our players.”
And, when they say play ball, they will start playing ball.
But how do you get started? Is there a plan?
Brown is still clinging to that May 31 date that the Big 12 issued a while back, a date that well may be hard to meet.
But whatever happens, happens, he said.
“All the return to play models will probably go out the window for a lot of medical stuff, guys being tested when they return,” Brown said. “There will be the normal testing we do, maybe even a stress kind of test to see where they are.”
And they have to make sure no one has contracted the virus.
Brown estimates now it will take them six weeks to be ready to play a game, but that’s here in West Virginia. Will it be that way in Michigan, in Alabama, in Arizona and California?
Whatever it is, Brown knows it will be a big day when they reassemble.
“There will be a new appreciation for what they have,” he said. “There will be lot less taken for granted.”
It’s the same old story, you don’t know what you have until you lose it.
Follow Bob Hertzel on Twitter @bhertzel
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.