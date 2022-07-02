During the 2021 legislative session, House Joint Resolution 3 was overwhelmingly approved by bipartisan votes in both the House and the Senate.
Any joint resolution that completes legislation is used to propose amendments to the Constitution of West Virginia or to ratify amendments to the Constitution of the United States. This one will be on the November ballot and the choice voters make will not directly change our taxes. This simply allows the public to decide if they want the Legislature to be able to exempt tangible machinery, equipment and inventory directly used in business activity as well as motor vehicles from the personal property taxes we currently charge in West Virginia.
Voting "Yes" to this amendment would only allow future Legislatures to finally act and work with all those involved, which would include our wonderful local municipalities, to find a solution to this destructive tax. Many folks have already begun discussions about how we could lift these tax burdens without harming our counties and all the important services they provide. One such meeting took place just this past month as part of our interim committee meetings. The entire Legislature has a vested interest in making sure our localities and their services are kept whole because if they’re not, those burdens remain our budgetary problems to solve.
In the last ten years, the State of West Virginia has lost approximately two hundred thousand people from its population as has been noted by the loss of a Congressman. Far too many folks (including our young people) are leaving our state looking for work and taking their families with them. For those who cannot afford or choose not to leave the state, they will be forced to pay higher and higher taxes to maintain the services that they have grown accustomed to like police and fire protection, road maintenance, and garbage removal.
We must develop a plan that makes our state more competitive with other states when trying to attract new businesses and the jobs that come with them to our state. As I am sure that you know, we are one of only nine states that currently has an inventory tax on businesses. We absolutely cannot continue to raise any taxes on those folks who remain here and are part of an older, retired, populace living on limited incomes.
This issue is something we've been asked by all levels of the business community and our constituents to address for many years, and our hands have always been tied. We know West Virginia is one of just a few states still applying this tax to inventory, machinery and equipment, and it's a real obstacle to capital investment here.. We know this kind of monumental change for our state will not be easy, but this Legislature has shown time and again that we are listening to our constituents, and we are up to the challenge of making the hard decisions that position our state to be the easy choice for businesses and families to come and to stay.
This is truly an important issue for the future welfare and economy of our state.
Del. Phil Mallow
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.