Pringle Tree Day Trip! Day Trip?
Depending on your personality, the words "Day Trip" conjure excitement or dread, childhood trauma or sense of wonderment. I love day trips and the freedom, anticipation or curiosity that it brings. Road trip horror stories are common and road trips are uncomfortable for some but for others, Ahhhhh, hard to describe feelings of temporary nomadishness.
West Virginia is a wellspring of day trip experiences.
As a non-native but a transplant from Pennsylvania, the hills and winding roads are similar to terrain of Pennsylvania but there is the promise of something wild and untamed just over that next hill. A great book, “Off the Beaten Path” by various authors, depending on the edition, offer some hidden and unique experiences to visit in West Virginia. This is where we found “The Pringle Tree.”
We head south on Route 19 out of Fairmont through Shinnston. If it’s early, stop at the “Sweet Spot” bakery and café to pick up a doughnut and a few of the fantastic pepperoni rolls for a lunch treat later. They rival any in the county. After stopping in Shinnston we are back on the road. Leaving town, note the log cabin at the end of town. The house was the residence of Levi Shinn, the namesake of Shinnston.
A stop can be made at the Watters Smith Memorial State Park traveling through West Milford. Watch for the signs to a homestead restoration of a 532-acre historical park featuring log cabins, period-accurate buildings and a museum that depicts pioneer life from 1796 to the early 1900s. The land that is now Watters Smith Memorial State Park was settled in 1796 by Watters and Elizabeth Smith.
The couple built a home, farmed the land and raised eight children. In 1876, Smith’s great-grandson, Alexander, reconstructed the family’s original hand-hewn log cabin. The land was donated to the West Virginia Parks system in 1949 when Burr Smith willed the 236-acre farm to the state with instructions it be developed into a park honoring his great-great-grandfather. Today, the cabin is used as one of two museums in the park. The farm was operated as a family business for four generations, and the implements on display in the museums and in the barns and sheds were used to keep it running. The grounds are open to picnicking and hiking, and the park is also a popular site for birdwatching.
Now you could continue on Route 19 South or take Route 20 through Clarksburg and travel straight on to the Pringle Tree in Upshur County. But we continue through Clarksburg on Route 19 South into Weston with a stop at the Museum of American Glass where we met Jesse Corlis who was in the process of painting a gorgeously-detailed mural on the side of the museum building.
The museum has free admission and local history items dedicated to the region's rich glass heritage. Also in Weston is the famed Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum where you could spend 45 minutes or quite a few hours touring different parts of the large complex. The basic first floor tour is 45 minutes at a cost of $10 per person. Other area attractions could include a quick stop at Jackson's Mill and some great barbecue at the Hickory House.
Leaving Weston, we will travel briefly on Route 33 East and take the second exit for Buckhannon and a left at the intersection of 119 North and 20 North, then in about two miles turn right on Pringle Tree Park Road.
At the top of the hill, there will be a hidden right over an aggressive little knoll. Follow this, mostly one lane road carefully between a farmhouse and barn where along the bank of the Buckhannon River you will find our holy grail, The Pringle Tree. Why did we spend an afternoon on the road to travel to a tree?
The history of this sycamore tree is so unbelievable but fascinating. In 1761, brothers John and Samuel Pringle deserted the British army and ran from Fort Pitt at Pittsburgh to parts south where they found the large hollow sycamore tree the brothers lived in the base for three years seldom venturing far away from the camp.
Their need for ammunition sent them out of the area, they found the war was over and ventured back into society. The Pringle brothers shared their tale with others who returned with them to view the unique living arrangements. The story holds that the group was so taken with the area that they decided to settle making the spot the first permanent settlement west of the Alleghenies in Virginia. We can see the beauty and bounty that the Pringle brothers appreciated in this still isolated spot. This is the third generation of that original tree, but still quite massive.
You could spend the rest of your day at the Pringle Tree as they have a park area with picnic tables and a small play yard for the kids. Heading back home you can follow Route 20 North back to Fairmont or as you happen onto Interstate 79 at Stonewood jump on and get home a little faster.
As for me, I always take the back road and hope to stumble upon another fascinating part of history.
