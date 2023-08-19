KATY — Traveling to Richardson Farm means first taking a backroad tour of Marion County.
When Sudawan “Sue” Richardson left her native Udon Thani, Thailand for the United States in 2003, her route transformed from bustling city streets into the quiet slopes and riverbends that embody Appalachia.
After an extensive journey, she finally laid eyes on Katy, the unincorporated community that would become her home for the next 20 years.
Today, Richardson lives at her property in Katy alone, running a farm that boasts nine gardens, three greenhouses, and a koi pond — with a little help from her trusted dog, Fourth, named for her July 4 birthday.
Richardson immigrated to the United States two decades ago to marry Curtis Richardson, a Fairmont native who she met online. The couple spent a brief period getting to know one another virtually before Curtis offered to move her to West Virginia following his divorce.
Richardson recalled asking her late husband, “You’re a good man, or not? If you’re a good man, I’ll marry you.”
Curtis responded that he was a “good man, but not rich,” and that he would do what he could to support her family in Thailand, she said.
Shortly thereafter, Richardson left her daughter Phattra in the care of a sister and made the bold decision to emigrate, despite having limited English proficiency and few connections in the United States. The couple married shortly after Richardson’s arrival.
While her initial arrangement was unusual, Richardson quickly came to see Marion County, and the community within it, as home.
Life in Katy is different than it was in Udon Thani, Richardson reflected. In Thailand, she held positions at schools and circuit courts, working high-paying jobs in coveted industries. Before leaving the house every day, Richardson would style her hair and put on a pair of high heels.
But Richardson said that money has never mattered to her. She jumped at the chance to move to the U.S., regardless of whether she would be working high-profile city jobs or helping out on a farm in the countryside.
“I already have money to live on,” she said. “I [do] not mean to make money from it. I like to be happy.”
Richardson’s family owned a farm in Thailand growing up, but she lacked extensive training in the field. On occasion in her youth she helped take care of the animals, but she never did laborious work like gardening.
It took time and effort to learn farming skills in the U.S., which has a drastically different environment from Thailand. But Richardson rose to the challenge.
“Now I’m dirty,” she joked.
One day, Richardson took charge of selling their goods at a local farmers market. When she brought home $70 on her first day of sales alone, she was hooked.
“I [was] happy to see people happy to get the food,” she said. “I try to feed them.”
Richardson’s husband died in 2016, leaving behind their property in Katy. Since then, Richardson parlayed her farmhand role into a lifelong career, and has become a regular at local events and farmers markets.
Socially, life in West Virginia has been complicated for Richardson. There are few Thai people, or Asian people in general, and her issues with English has at times posed a communication barrier.
But Richardson has made connections with Thai people in Morgantown and Virginia, and said that the friendships she has made in Marion County — especially with her neighbors — have made a huge difference.
While she has never returned to Thailand, and said that there is a chance she never will, Richardson is often visited by family at her farm in Katy. Her daughter, who lives in Bangkok, visits for two months every year. Her niece and their children, who live in Sweden, visit for weeks at a time.
All of these connections have made life in West Virginia meaningful, she said.
After 20 years on the job, Richardson said it is getting harder to continue farming with each passing year. She struggles to bend now, so she uses a cushion to pick from plants that grow low to the ground.
While she has considered selling her farm before, the market is difficult, and her family in Thailand and Sweden emphasized their desire to continue visiting the property in years to come.
For now, Richardson has decided to stay in West Virginia.
“The fields are so beautiful,” she said. “This is my home.”
