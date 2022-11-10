Farmington, WV (26555)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies and rain overnight. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies and rain overnight. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.