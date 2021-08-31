Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: ANTHROPOLOGY
(e.g., An extinct species of human that was widely distributed in ice-age Europe. Answer: Neanderthal.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. The two major divisions of anthropology are physical and _____.
Answer________
2. "Eskimo" is considered an offensive term. This five-letter term is preferred.
Answer________
3. Three-letter term for the site of an archeological excavation.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. On what material might you find a petroglyph?
Answer________
5. Two-word term for a family unit of two parents and their children.
Answer________
6. Piltdown Man was proven to be a ____. (Four or five letter word.)
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. Margaret Mead authored "Coming of Age in _____" (1928).
Answer________
8. The study of material remains of past human life and activities.
Answer________
9. The belief in the existence of spirits that inhabit natural objects and phenomena.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Cultural. 2. Inuit. 3. Dig. 4. Rock. 5. Nuclear family. 6. Hoax or fraud. 7. Samoa. 8. Archaeology. 9. Animism.
SCORING:
18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
