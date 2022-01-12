Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: GEOGRAPHY: NORTH AMERICA
(e.g., How many provinces are there in Canada? Answer: Ten.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. What country borders Central America to the north?
Answer________
2. How many U.S. states are in North America?
Answer________
3. What is the largest freshwater lake in North America?
Answer________
4. How many countries are there in Central America?
Answer________
5. Through which country of North America does the Tropic of Cancer cross?
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
6. What is the capital city of Canada and in what province is it?
Answer________
7. Lake Tahoe is shared by what two states?
Answer________
8. What is the most westerly of Canada's three territories?
Answer________
9. In what state are the Finger Lakes?
Answer________
10. What is the largest island on the Pacific Coast of North America?
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
11. What country is first in an alphabetical list of the countries of Central America?
Answer________
12. What is considered the largest island in North America?
Answer________
13. The Bay of Fundy is between these two Canadian provinces.
Answer________
14. Panama is located between which two countries?
Answer________
15. What was the first national park in the U.S.?
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Mexico. 2. 49. 3. Lake Superior. 4. Seven. 5. Mexico. 6. Ottawa, Ontario. 7. California and Nevada. 8. The Yukon. 9. New York. 10. Vancouver Island. 11. Belize. 12. Greenland. 13. New Brunswick and Nova Scotia. 14. Costa Rica and Colombia. 15. Yellowstone National Park.
SCORING:
24 to 30 points -- congratulations, doctor; 18 to 23 points -- honors graduate; 13 to 17 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 5 to 12 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 4 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.