Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: THREE-LETTER WORDS
Provide the word that has the given meaning as a noun (N), and as a verb (V). (e.g., N: The highest point. V: To be better than. Answer: Top.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. N: A successful show. V: Strike with a blow.
2. N: An adult male. V: Take charge of a certain job.
3. N: The cutting part of a drill. V: Used your teeth to break something.
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. N: A physical reaction you cannot control. V: To insert or adjust until correctly in place.
5. N: One complete trip around a course in a race. V: Take up with the tongue.
6. N: A law passed by a country’s government. V: To perform in a movie.
PH.D. LEVEL
7. N: A foolish person. V: To diminish the supply.
8. N: A loud, unpleasant noise. V: Instill into a person by constant repetition.
9. N: Someone’s stomach. V: To destroy the inside of a building.
ANSWERS: 1. Hit. 2. Man. 3. Bit. 4. Fit. 5. Lap. 6. Act. 7. Sap. 8. Din. 9. Gut.
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
