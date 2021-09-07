Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.

Subject: BODY PARTS IN WORDS

Each answer is a word that contains the name of a body part. The body part is provided. (e.g., A period when the sun becomes dark: lips. Answer: Eclipse.)

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. A type of school: leg

2. It carries a coffin: ears

3. To take and hand over to another: liver

GRADUATE LEVEL

4. A large light that hangs from a ceiling: hand

5. Shop around, not necessarily buying: brow

6. A large group of musicians using different instruments: chest

PH.D. LEVEL

7. A large group of small islands: hip

8. Give money to a cause: rib

9. A jelly used in some bombs: palm

ANSWERS: 1. College. 2. Hearse. 3. Deliver. 4. Chandelier. 5. Browse. 6. Orchestra. 7. Archipelago. 8. Contribute. 9. Napalm.

SCORING:

18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?

