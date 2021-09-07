Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: BODY PARTS IN WORDS
Each answer is a word that contains the name of a body part. The body part is provided. (e.g., A period when the sun becomes dark: lips. Answer: Eclipse.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. A type of school: leg
Answer________
2. It carries a coffin: ears
Answer________
3. To take and hand over to another: liver
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. A large light that hangs from a ceiling: hand
Answer________
5. Shop around, not necessarily buying: brow
Answer________
6. A large group of musicians using different instruments: chest
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. A large group of small islands: hip
Answer________
8. Give money to a cause: rib
Answer________
9. A jelly used in some bombs: palm
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. College. 2. Hearse. 3. Deliver. 4. Chandelier. 5. Browse. 6. Orchestra. 7. Archipelago. 8. Contribute. 9. Napalm.
SCORING:
18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.