Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.

Subject: NAUTICAL LANGUAGE

(e.g., Nautical term for a very good-looking person. Answer: Dreamboat.)

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. The front part of a ship is the bow, and the rear part is the ____.

Answer________

2. Two-word term for the first trip of a vessel.

Answer________

3. It's the opposite of starboard.

Answer________

GRADUATE LEVEL

4. An island's windward side faces the prevailing winds, whereas the _____ side faces away from the wind.

Answer________

5. Alexander Graham Bell suggested this nautical word be used when answering a telephone.

Answer________

6. As a noun, it is a measurement of water depth. As a verb, it means "comprehend."

Answer________

PH.D. LEVEL

7. This nautical expression is used to mean "blind drunk."

Answer________

8. According to folklore, what sailors would go to Fiddler's Green?

Answer________

9. This island was settled by mutineers from the HMS Bounty.

Answer________

ANSWERS: 1. Stern. 2. Maiden voyage. 3. Port. 4. Leeward. 5. Ahoy. 6. Fathom. 7. Three sheets to the wind. 8. Dead sailors. 9. Pitcairn Island.

SCORING:

18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?

Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.

