Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: NAUTICAL LANGUAGE
(e.g., Nautical term for a very good-looking person. Answer: Dreamboat.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. The front part of a ship is the bow, and the rear part is the ____.
Answer________
2. Two-word term for the first trip of a vessel.
Answer________
3. It's the opposite of starboard.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. An island's windward side faces the prevailing winds, whereas the _____ side faces away from the wind.
Answer________
5. Alexander Graham Bell suggested this nautical word be used when answering a telephone.
Answer________
6. As a noun, it is a measurement of water depth. As a verb, it means "comprehend."
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. This nautical expression is used to mean "blind drunk."
Answer________
8. According to folklore, what sailors would go to Fiddler's Green?
Answer________
9. This island was settled by mutineers from the HMS Bounty.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Stern. 2. Maiden voyage. 3. Port. 4. Leeward. 5. Ahoy. 6. Fathom. 7. Three sheets to the wind. 8. Dead sailors. 9. Pitcairn Island.
SCORING:
18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.