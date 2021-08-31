Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: ELEMENTS
(e.g., The most abundant and lightest element in the universe. Answer: Hydrogen.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. It is used in signs, as it shines brightly when electricity flows through it.
Answer________
2. It forms an important part of bones and teeth.
Answer________
3. This silver element is used in thermometers.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. It exists as diamonds and coal.
Answer________
5. All animals depend on this gas to breathe.
Answer________
6. It is used in batteries, bullets, paint and solders.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. It is used in making matches.
Answer________
8. By mass it is the most common element on Earth.
Answer________
9. It is used to make electric light filaments.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Neon. 2. Calcium. 3. Mercury. 4. Carbon. 5. Oxygen. 6. Lead. 7. Phosphorus. 8. Iron. 9. Tungsten.
SCORING:
18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
