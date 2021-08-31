Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.

Subject: ELEMENTS

(e.g., The most abundant and lightest element in the universe. Answer: Hydrogen.)

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. It is used in signs, as it shines brightly when electricity flows through it.

Answer________

2. It forms an important part of bones and teeth.

Answer________

3. This silver element is used in thermometers.

Answer________

GRADUATE LEVEL

4. It exists as diamonds and coal.

Answer________

5. All animals depend on this gas to breathe.

Answer________

6. It is used in batteries, bullets, paint and solders.

Answer________

PH.D. LEVEL

7. It is used in making matches.

Answer________

8. By mass it is the most common element on Earth.

Answer________

9. It is used to make electric light filaments.

Answer________

ANSWERS: 1. Neon. 2. Calcium. 3. Mercury. 4. Carbon. 5. Oxygen. 6. Lead. 7. Phosphorus. 8. Iron. 9. Tungsten.

SCORING:

18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?

