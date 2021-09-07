Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: WORLD GEOGRAPHY
(e.g., The world's largest island. Answer: Greenland.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. It is the farthest east of the Great Lakes.
Answer______ _
2. The Crimea is a peninsula on the coast of this sea.
Answer________
3. Its eruption destroyed the city of Pompeii.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. The longest river in Italy.
Answer________
5. The largest of the Chinese dialect groups.
Answer________
6. In which city is Sugarloaf Mountain?
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. The deepest lake in the United States.
Answer________
8. The only country name that starts with the letter "Q."
Answer________
9. This peninsula forms the continental part of Denmark.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Lake Ontario. 2. The Black Sea. 3. Mount Vesuvius. 4. The Po. 5. Mandarin. 6. Rio de Janeiro. 7. Crater Lake (Oregon). 8. Qatar. 9. Jutland Peninsula.
SCORING:
18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
