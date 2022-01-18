Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: CHAIRS
Each answer is a type of chair. (e.g., It is a large fabric bag, filled with polystyrene beans. Answer: Bean bag chair.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. This chair is used for executions.
Answer________
2. It's built on two pieces of curved wood so that it moves forward and backward.
Answer________
3. A special chair that a king or queen sits on.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. This outdoor wooden lounge chair is named after a mountain chain in New York State.
Answer________
5. A child's chair with long legs, a footrest and usually a feeding tray.
Answer________
6. A person who watches sports on TV and second-guesses the coaches or players.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. A reclining chair with a long seat that supports the outstretched legs.
Answer________
8. A folding chair for use outdoors, consisting of a wooden frame suspending a length of canvas.
Answer________
9. A chair without back and armrests.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Electric chair. 2. Rocking chair. 3. Throne. 4. Adirondack chair. 5. Highchair. 6. Armchair quarterback. 7. Chaise longue. 8. Deckchair. 9. Stool.
SCORING:
18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
