Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: BRANDS & PRODUCTS
(e.g., Aim and Crest are brand names of this product. Answer: Toothpaste.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. Head & Shoulders is a brand of _____.
Answer________
2. The logo of this retailer's brand name is a red and white bull's-eye.
Answer________
3. King C. Gillette founded a company to produce a brand of ______.
Answer________
4. The name of this ice-cream brand was selected to sound Danish.
Answer________
5. This four-letter brand name is an antacid to provide relief from heartburn and indigestion.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
6. The name of this battery brand also applies to someone who refuses to accept change.
Answer________
7. Pearl Milling Company, a pancake and syrup brand, was formally known as this racial stereotype.
Answer________
8. A bunny is used as a mascot of this manufacturer of batteries.
Answer________
9. The logo of this personal care brand is a silhouette profile of the brand's namesake bird.
Answer________
10. This sandwich cookie is the best-selling cookie brand in the U.S.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
11. This colorful brand is the oldest insecticide brand in the United States.
Answer________
12. The trademark application for this product described them as "absorbent pads or sheets for removing cold cream."
Answer________
13. In many languages, the name of this brand is used as a generic term for petroleum jelly.
Answer________
14. In the U.S., this is the second largest brand in the male deodorant category.
Answer________
15. This coffee brand advertises that it is "the best part of waking up."
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Shampoo. 2. Target. 3. (Safety) razors. 4. Haagen-Dazs. 5. Tums. 6. DieHard. 7. Aunt Jemima. 8. Energizer. 9. Dove. 10. Oreo. 11. Black Flag. 12. Kleenex. 13. Vaseline. 14. Right Guard. 15. Folgers.
SCORING:
24 to 30 points -- congratulations, doctor; 18 to 23 points -- honors graduate; 13 to 17 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 5 to 12 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 4 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.