Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.

Subject: SONG TITLES: ROAD

Complete the “Road” title by the given artist. (e.g., “The ____ Road,” by Pearl Jam. Answer: Long.)

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. “Take Me ____ Country Roads,” by John Denver

2. “Goodbye ____ Brick Road,” by Elton John

3. “The Long and _____ Road,” by The Beatles

GRADUATE LEVEL

4. “On the Road _____,” by Willie Nelson

5. “____ of the Road,” by Roger Miller

6. “_____ the Road Jack,” by Ray Charles

PH.D. LEVEL

7. “_____ of the Road,” by King Crimson

8. “We _____ the Road,” by the Bee Gees

9. “I’ve Been Down That Road ____,” by Hank Williams

ANSWERS: 1. Home. 2. Yellow. 3. Winding. 4. Again. 5. King. 6. Hit. 7. Ladies. 8. Lost. 9. Before.

SCORING:

18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?

