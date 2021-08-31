Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.

Subject: MADAGASCAR

(e.g., In which ocean is Madagascar? Answer: Indian Ocean.)

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. Madagascar is the world's second largest ____ country.

Answer________

2. This 2005 film stars Ben Stiller and Chris Rock.

Answer________

3. A native of the island is known by this name.

Answer________

GRADUATE LEVEL

4. The island gained independence from this country in 1960.

Answer________

5. The nearest mainland state is this country to the west.

Answer________

6. Madagascar _____, known as "bois de rose," is prized for its red color.

Answer________

 

PH.D. LEVEL

7. This primate is native only to the island of Madagascar.

Answer________

8. Madagascar supplies 80% of the world's natural _____.

Answer________

9. Madagascar may be the origin of all of these color-changing lizards.

Answer________

ANSWERS: 1. Island. 2. "Madagascar." 3. Malagasy. 4. France. 5. Mozambique. 6. Rosewood. 7. Lemur. 8. Vanilla. 9. Chameleons.

SCORING:

18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?

Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you