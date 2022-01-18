Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: SPORTS TERMINOLOGY
Identify the sport most closely associated with the term. (e.g., Wicket. Answer: Cricket.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. Uppercut
Answer________
2. Bogey
Answer________
3. Half nelson
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. Butterfly
Answer________
5. Free throw
Answer________
6. Breakpoint
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. Horizontal bar
Answer________
8. Chukker
Answer________
9. Red line
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Boxing. 2. Golf. 3. Wrestling. 4. Swimming. 5. Basketball. 6. Tennis. 7. Gymnastics. 8. Polo. 9. Hockey.
SCORING:
18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
