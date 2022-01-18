Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.

Subject: SPORTS TERMINOLOGY

Identify the sport most closely associated with the term. (e.g., Wicket. Answer: Cricket.)

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. Uppercut

Answer________

2. Bogey

Answer________

3. Half nelson

Answer________

GRADUATE LEVEL

4. Butterfly

Answer________

5. Free throw

Answer________

6. Breakpoint

Answer________

PH.D. LEVEL

7. Horizontal bar

Answer________

8. Chukker

Answer________

9. Red line

Answer________

ANSWERS: 1. Boxing. 2. Golf. 3. Wrestling. 4. Swimming. 5. Basketball. 6. Tennis. 7. Gymnastics. 8. Polo. 9. Hockey.

SCORING:

18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?

