Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: MURDER IN LITERATURE
Name the book in which the murder occurs. (e.g., King Duncan is murdered. Answer: "Macbeth.")
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. Prostitute Nancy is murdered by Bill Sikes.
Answer________
2. George mercifully kills Lennie.
Answer________
3. Mr. Hyde clubs Sir Danvers Carew to death.
Answer________
4. Humbert Humbert tracks down Clare Quilty and shoots him to death.
Answer________
5. The monster kills Victor's younger brother William.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
6. Roger pushes a boulder onto a boy known as "Piggy."
Answer________
7. Tom Robinson is shot by prison guards as he tries to escape.
Answer________
8. Tybalt stabs and kills Mercutio.
Answer________
9. Tom is beaten to death by Simon Legree.
Answer________
10. Injun Joe stabs and kills Doctor Robinson.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
11. Student Raskolnikov uses an ax to murder a female pawnbroker.
Answer________
12. Dorian kills the portrait painter Basil Hallward.
Answer________
13. Hickock and Smith brutally murder farmer Herbert Clutter, his wife and two of their children.
Answer________
14. Smerdyakov kills Fyodor with an iron paperweight.
Answer________
15. Tom Ripley beats Dickie Greenleaf to death with an oar.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. "Oliver Twist." 2. "Of Mice and Men." 3. "The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde." 4. "Lolita." 5. "Frankenstein." 6. "Lord of the Flies." 7. "To Kill a Mockingbird." 8. "Romeo and Juliet." 9. "Uncle Tom's Cabin." 10. "The Adventures of Tom Sawyer." 11. "Crime and Punishment." 12. "The Picture of Dorian Gray." 13. "In Cold Blood." 14. "The Brothers Karamazov." 15. "The Talented Mr. Ripley."
SCORING:
24 to 30 points -- congratulations, doctor; 18 to 23 points -- honors graduate; 13 to 17 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 5 to 12 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 4 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.