Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.

Subject: MURDER IN LITERATURE

Name the book in which the murder occurs. (e.g., King Duncan is murdered. Answer: "Macbeth.")

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. Prostitute Nancy is murdered by Bill Sikes.

Answer________

2. George mercifully kills Lennie.

Answer________

3. Mr. Hyde clubs Sir Danvers Carew to death.

Answer________

4. Humbert Humbert tracks down Clare Quilty and shoots him to death.

Answer________

5. The monster kills Victor's younger brother William.

Answer________

GRADUATE LEVEL

6. Roger pushes a boulder onto a boy known as "Piggy."

Answer________

7. Tom Robinson is shot by prison guards as he tries to escape.

Answer________

8. Tybalt stabs and kills Mercutio.

Answer________

9. Tom is beaten to death by Simon Legree.

Answer________

10. Injun Joe stabs and kills Doctor Robinson.

Answer________

PH.D. LEVEL

11. Student Raskolnikov uses an ax to murder a female pawnbroker.

Answer________

12. Dorian kills the portrait painter Basil Hallward.

Answer________

13. Hickock and Smith brutally murder farmer Herbert Clutter, his wife and two of their children.

Answer________

14. Smerdyakov kills Fyodor with an iron paperweight.

Answer________

15. Tom Ripley beats Dickie Greenleaf to death with an oar.

Answer________

ANSWERS: 1. "Oliver Twist." 2. "Of Mice and Men." 3. "The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde." 4. "Lolita." 5. "Frankenstein." 6. "Lord of the Flies." 7. "To Kill a Mockingbird." 8. "Romeo and Juliet." 9. "Uncle Tom's Cabin." 10. "The Adventures of Tom Sawyer." 11. "Crime and Punishment." 12. "The Picture of Dorian Gray." 13. "In Cold Blood." 14. "The Brothers Karamazov." 15. "The Talented Mr. Ripley."

SCORING:

24 to 30 points -- congratulations, doctor; 18 to 23 points -- honors graduate; 13 to 17 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 5 to 12 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 4 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?

