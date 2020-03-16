Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.

Subject: HISTORIC EVENTS

(e.g., He made aviation history in a plane called the Spirit of St. Louis. Answer: Charles Lindbergh.)

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. This Arab prophet (570-632) founded Islam.

Answer________

2. In 1963, he delivered his “I Have a Dream” speech from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial.

Answer________

3. The 1815 Congress of Vienna guaranteed this country’s traditional neutrality.

Answer________

GRADUATE LEVEL

4. Francisco Franco led the nationalist rebels during this 1936-1939 conflict.

Answer________

5. This royal charter of political rights was given to English barons by King John in 1215.

Answer________

6. This king of Macedon who conquered Greece, Egypt and Persia died in 323 B.C.

Answer________

PH.D. LEVEL

7. The republic of China was founded on Jan. 1, 1912, with this man as president.

Answer________

8. At this battle in 490 B.C. the Greeks defeated the Persian army of King Darius I.

Answer________

9. This project led to the development the atomic bomb.

Answer________

ANSWERS: 1. Muhammad. 2. Martin Luther King Jr. 3. Switzerland. 4. The Spanish Civil War. 5. Magna Carta. 6. Alexander the Great. 7. Sun Yat-sen. 8. Battle of Marathon. 9. Manhattan Project.

SCORING:

18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?

Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd. © 2020 Ken Fisher

