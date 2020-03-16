Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: HISTORIC EVENTS
(e.g., He made aviation history in a plane called the Spirit of St. Louis. Answer: Charles Lindbergh.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. This Arab prophet (570-632) founded Islam.
Answer________
2. In 1963, he delivered his “I Have a Dream” speech from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial.
Answer________
3. The 1815 Congress of Vienna guaranteed this country’s traditional neutrality.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. Francisco Franco led the nationalist rebels during this 1936-1939 conflict.
Answer________
5. This royal charter of political rights was given to English barons by King John in 1215.
Answer________
6. This king of Macedon who conquered Greece, Egypt and Persia died in 323 B.C.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. The republic of China was founded on Jan. 1, 1912, with this man as president.
Answer________
8. At this battle in 490 B.C. the Greeks defeated the Persian army of King Darius I.
Answer________
9. This project led to the development the atomic bomb.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Muhammad. 2. Martin Luther King Jr. 3. Switzerland. 4. The Spanish Civil War. 5. Magna Carta. 6. Alexander the Great. 7. Sun Yat-sen. 8. Battle of Marathon. 9. Manhattan Project.
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd. © 2020 Ken Fisher
