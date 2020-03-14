Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.

Subject: LOOKING SOUTH

Which country shares the longest border to the south of the given country? (e.g., Canada. Answer: The United States.)

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. France

Answer________

2. Mexico

Answer________

3. Switzerland

Answer________

GRADUATE LEVEL

4. Panama

Answer________

5. Paraguay

Answer________

6. Mongolia

Answer________

PH.D. LEVEL

7. Estonia

Answer________

8. Belarus

Answer________

9. Iraq

Answer________

ANSWERS: 1. Spain. 2. Guatemala. 3. Italy. 4. Colombia. 5. Argentina. 6. China. 7. Latvia. 8. Ukraine. 9. Saudi Arabia.

SCORING:

18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?

