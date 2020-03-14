Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: LOOKING SOUTH
Which country shares the longest border to the south of the given country? (e.g., Canada. Answer: The United States.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. France
Answer________
2. Mexico
Answer________
3. Switzerland
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. Panama
Answer________
5. Paraguay
Answer________
6. Mongolia
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. Estonia
Answer________
8. Belarus
Answer________
9. Iraq
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Spain. 2. Guatemala. 3. Italy. 4. Colombia. 5. Argentina. 6. China. 7. Latvia. 8. Ukraine. 9. Saudi Arabia.
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
