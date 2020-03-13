Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: COUNTRIES
Identify the country with a name that is an anagram of the given word. (e.g., Tango. Answer: Tonga.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. Chain
Answer________
2. Pure
Answer________
3. Rain
Answer________
4. Pains
Answer________
5. Laity
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
6. Serial
Answer________
7. Mail
Answer________
8. Also
Answer________
9. Panel
Answer________
10. Reign
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
11. Regalia
Answer________
12. Moan
Answer________
13. Analog
Answer________
14. Rabies
Answer________
15. Aneurism
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. China. 2. Peru. 3. Iran. 4. Spain. 5. Italy. 6. Israel. 7. Mali. 8. Laos. 9. Nepal. 10. Niger. 11. Algeria. 12. Oman. 13. Angola. 14. Serbia. 15. Suriname.
SCORING:
24 to 30 points — congratulations, doctor; 18 to 23 points — honors graduate; 13 to 17 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 5 to 12 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 4 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd. © 2020 Ken Fisher
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.