Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.

Subject: COUNTRIES

Identify the country with a name that is an anagram of the given word. (e.g., Tango. Answer: Tonga.)

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. Chain

Answer________

2. Pure

Answer________

3. Rain

Answer________

4. Pains

Answer________

5. Laity

Answer________

GRADUATE LEVEL

6. Serial

Answer________

7. Mail

Answer________

8. Also

Answer________

9. Panel

Answer________

10. Reign

Answer________

PH.D. LEVEL

11. Regalia

Answer________

12. Moan

Answer________

13. Analog

Answer________

14. Rabies

Answer________

15. Aneurism

Answer________

ANSWERS: 1. China. 2. Peru. 3. Iran. 4. Spain. 5. Italy. 6. Israel. 7. Mali. 8. Laos. 9. Nepal. 10. Niger. 11. Algeria. 12. Oman. 13. Angola. 14. Serbia. 15. Suriname.

SCORING:

24 to 30 points — congratulations, doctor; 18 to 23 points — honors graduate; 13 to 17 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 5 to 12 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 4 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?

Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd. © 2020 Ken Fisher

