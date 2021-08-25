Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: RELATIVES IN BOOK TITLES
Complete the book title with a word indicating a relative. No relative word is repeated. (e.g., "The King of Elfland's ____," by Lord Dunsany. Answer: Daughter.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. "Are You My ____?" by P.D. Eastman
Answer________
2. "____ Tom's Cabin," by Harriet Beecher Stowe
Answer________
3. "The _____ Karamazov," by Fyodor Dostoevsky
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. "The Time Traveler's ____," by Audrey Niffenegger
Answer________
5. "The ____ Christmas Letters," by J.R.R. Tolkien
Answer________
6. "My ____ Rachel," by Daphne du Maurier
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. "____ and Lovers," by D.H. Lawrence
Answer________
8. "Summer _____," by Judy Blume
Answer________
9. "Travels With My ____," by Graham Greene
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Mother. 2. Uncle. 3. Brothers. 4. Wife. 5. Father. 6. Cousin. 7. Sons. 8. Sisters. 9. Aunt.
SCORING:
18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
