Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: FAIRY TALES
(e.g., In which fairy tale does "The Big Bad Wolf" appear? Answer: "The Three Little Pigs.")
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. In this fairy tale, a princess pricks her finger and falls into a deep sleep.
Answer________
2. Which title character was no bigger than his father's thumb?
Answer________
3. Which character was known as "The Giant Killer"?
Answer________
4. Which story involves three anthropomorphic bears?
Answer________
5. In which fairy tale does the line "I smell the blood of an English man" appear?
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
6. Which title character is eaten by a fox?
Answer________
7. Which tale involves a race between two animals?
Answer________
8. In this tale, a farmyard animal asks the other animals for help but they refuse.
Answer________
9. Which character is told, "Let down your hair"?
Answer________
10. Master Cat or The Booted Cat is commonly known by this name.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
11. What animal does Dick Whittington buy from a woman?
Answer________
12. This story is about an imp who spins straw into gold.
Answer________
13. In this tale, a brother and sister are abandoned in a forest.
Answer________
14. A merchant picks a rose for his daughter in this fairy tale.
Answer________
15. In this story, a man kills seven flies with one blow.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. "Sleeping Beauty." 2. Tom Thumb. 3. Jack the Giant Killer. 4. "Goldilocks and the Three Bears." 5. "Jack and the Beanstalk." 6. The Gingerbread Man. 7. "The Tortoise and the Hare." 8. "The Little Red Hen." 9. Rapunzel. 10. Puss in Boots. 11. Cat. 12. "Rumpelstiltskin." 13. "Hansel and Gretel." 14. "Beauty and the Beast." 15. "The Brave (Valiant) Little Tailor."
SCORING:
24 to 30 points -- congratulations, doctor; 18 to 23 points -- honors graduate; 13 to 17 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 5 to 12 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 4 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.