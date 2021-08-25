Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: FISH THAT END IN "FISH"
Each answer is an eight-letter word that ends in "fish." The first letter is provided. Each answer must be the name of a fish. (e.g., M____fish. Answer: Monkfish, moonfish.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. C____fish
Answer________
2. G____fish
Answer________
3. S___fish
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. B____fish
Answer________
5. F___fish
Answer________
6. J____fish
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. P____fish
Answer________
8. K____fish
Answer________
9. R____fish
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Crawfish, crayfish, cavefish. 2. Goldfish. 3. Sailfish, sandfish (starfish is not a fish). 4. Blowfish, bluefish. 5. Flatfish, filefish, fallfish. 6. Jackfish. 7. Pipefish. 8. Kingfish. 9. Rockfish, reedfish, ropefish.
SCORING:
18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.