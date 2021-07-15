Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.

Subject: HAIRSTYLES

Name the hairstyle. (e.g., Formed by sweeping the hair straight up from the forehead into a high, turned-back roll. Answer: Pompadour.)

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. The hair is divided into two braided sections worn on each side of the head.

Answer________

2. The hair is arranged in a tall, rounded peak on top of the head.

Answer________

3. This style of natural African hair is rounded, thick and bushy.

Answer________

GRADUATE LEVEL

4. The hair is pulled together and tied at the back, causing it to hang down.

Answer________

5. This short hairstyle is also called a G.I. haircut.

Answer________

6. The scalp is shaved except for an upright strip in the middle that sticks straight up.

Answer________

PH.D. LEVEL

7. Moe Howard from The Three Stooges had this hairstyle for his trademark.

Answer________

8. Described as “business in the front, party in the back.”

Answer________

9. This style was made popular by The Beatles.

Answer________

ANSWERS: 1. Pigtails. 2. Beehive. 3. Afro. 4. Ponytail. 5. Crew cut. 6. Mohawk. 7. Bowl cut. 8. Mullet. 9. Mop top.

SCORING:

18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?

Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd. © 2021 Ken Fisher

