Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: HAIRSTYLES
Name the hairstyle. (e.g., Formed by sweeping the hair straight up from the forehead into a high, turned-back roll. Answer: Pompadour.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. The hair is divided into two braided sections worn on each side of the head.
2. The hair is arranged in a tall, rounded peak on top of the head.
3. This style of natural African hair is rounded, thick and bushy.
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. The hair is pulled together and tied at the back, causing it to hang down.
5. This short hairstyle is also called a G.I. haircut.
6. The scalp is shaved except for an upright strip in the middle that sticks straight up.
PH.D. LEVEL
7. Moe Howard from The Three Stooges had this hairstyle for his trademark.
8. Described as “business in the front, party in the back.”
9. This style was made popular by The Beatles.
ANSWERS: 1. Pigtails. 2. Beehive. 3. Afro. 4. Ponytail. 5. Crew cut. 6. Mohawk. 7. Bowl cut. 8. Mullet. 9. Mop top.
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
