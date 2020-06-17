For the last few months, people have been telling me how sorry they are for me because I’m not able to experience a normal end to my senior year of high school. They say how sorry they are that I can’t have a traditional graduation, a final prom, or a proper send-off from high school.
I appreciate their sentiment, but I feel that there is no use being upset about things that are so far out of my control. I am actually quite thankful for the opportunities that have come with my self-imposed isolation due to the COVID-19 quarantine.
During this time, I have worked to better the things that I do have control over such as my habits, skills and passions. I have had the chance to reflect on my high school and my public school experience as a whole, and I’ve learned how much it all meant. In this time, I’ve found out that every important thing I learned, every experience and interaction that I had that I know will stick with me for the rest of my life, occurred when I wasn’t sitting at a desk listening to a lecture or taking a test.
Science, medicine, law, construction and trade skills are noble pursuits for anyone to follow and necessary for life. But identity, companionship, beauty, love — these are the things that we live for, and these are the things we must find on our own. And we don’t search for those things because we’re students or peers or coworkers, we search for them because we are human beings.
Some people spent their entire time in high school worrying about how they’re going to make a living, and not enough time figuring out how they’re going to make a life. And the only person that can help you make your life is you, and that’s what I’ve learned during this strange, strange time.
We should take time to find ourselves, be comfortable with ourselves, and learn to love ourselves. I think one of the faults of young people today is that we try to come together around events that are noisy, almost aggressive at times. This desire to be together in order to not feel alone is an unfortunate symptom, in my opinion.
Every person needs to learn from how to spend time with oneself. That doesn’t mean they should be lonely, but that they shouldn’t grow bored with themselves, because people who grow bored in their own company seem, to me, to be in danger.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.