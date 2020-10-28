MORGANTOWN — The Big 12 just ain’t what it used to be.
Remember WVU’s introduction to Big 12 football eight years ago?
First game ever, WVU 70, Baylor 63. Geno Smith at quarterback for the Mountaineers throws for 656 yards and eight touchdowns and Nick Florence at quarterback for the Bears throwing for 581 yards and five touchdowns.
Scores were expected to be 45-41 or 54-45. Quarterbacks threw for 400 yards with regularity, 300 yards was almost a bad day.
Take a look at this week’s scores: Oklahoma State 24, Iowa State 21; Kansas State 55, Kansas 14 [but this is Kansas]; Oklahoma 33, TCU 14; Texas 27, Baylor 16; Texas Tech 34, WVU 27.
That is more back in the mainstream of college football, with seven of the teams scoring fewer than 28 points.
Why is this, you ask?
Perhaps you didn’t look at the NFL on Sunday, where you have former Big 12 quarterbacks Pat Mahomes, Kyler Murray and Baker Mayfield putting up points like a pinball machine.
Once, the Big 12 was where quarterbacks ruled.
Today they are gone...and so, it seems, the glory days that came with them.
What’s more, one of the bigger stories in the NFL is that Kliff Kingsbury, an unsuccessful coach who was fired at Texas Tech and hired by the Arizona Cardinals, drafted Murray with the first pick and has his team at 5-2 in the NFL’s toughest division.
This seems to indicate that college coaches, even some unsuccessful ones, can win in the NFL, especially by playing football the way the old Big 12 played it.
“I was going to text Kliff this morning,” said Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy, whose Cowboys are riding atop the Big 12 and still unbeaten. “I stayed up to watch him (Sunday) night. It’s awesome what Kliff has done and it’s fun to watch how he has integrated our offensive things into the NFL.”
There are other coaches, such as Oklahoma’s Lincoln Riley, who are not surprised that Kingsbury has found success.
“Kliff is a really good football coach,” Riley said. “He’s now got one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL to work with, certainly one of the most talented, and a kid who is getting rapidly better. It’s no surprise to us who know Kyler and what he has invested in the game.”
Iowa State coach Matt Campbell agrees.
“First, it says something good about Kliff,” Campbell said. “I think he and I have been able to have a relationship for a while. I think the great thing that Kliff found was he was able to find an organization where he was able to get a quarterback that fits him. No. 2, he’s about as good as you can be offensively developing a quarterback.”
As for the Big 12 falling off at the QB position, Gundy believes it’s “a little unfair” to compare what the Big 12 did the past few years with what it’s doing now.
“It’s unfair in that Pat Mahomes could be the best quarterback to ever play the game. The two others were Heisman winners and first-overall draft picks. If you are the first overall pick and they are willing to invest that money in you, you must be really, really good. Those three guys are at a whole different level,” he said.
And they don’t just show up at your door every year.
“I think the reality of it is, you’ve had a lot of great quarterbacks over the past few years and now you are on that young trend of rebuilding,” said Iowa State’s Campbell. “There are some really good elder statesmen still in the league and a lot of young guys coming up. That’s cyclical. I know the history of this conference has been and always will be having great quarterback play, especially with the quarterbacks in this conference.”
But there is another aspect to be considered when talking about the quarterback play and the more down-to-earth scores.
“If you look at Oklahoma State and others, some people are playing some good defense,” TCU veteran coach Gary Patterson said. “The three-man front stuff controls a little bit of that and you have some teams doing that. I think reality is somewhere in between.”
