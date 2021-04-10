Three cheers for the West Virginia House of Delegates brave show of solidarity on Friday.
Republicans and Democrats came together and cast a rare 100-0 vote against a motion to take up Gov. Jim Justice’s “Justice 4 All” plan to eliminate the state’s personal income tax.
In a noon news conference on Friday Justice stooped to cheap rhetoric saying House members were scared to bring up the bill.
“They are afraid to vote ... They don’t want to go on record. That is some really bad stuff. It’s just plain rotten to the core,” Justice said.
Like we have stated before, we fully support putting money back into people’s pockets, but Justice’s plan had way too many flaws to support its passage.
Many experts and economic advisers said the plan would shift the tax burden to the poorest West Virginians by increasing the state’s sales tax to 7.6% making it the largest sales tax in the U.S.
By their very nature, sales taxes are regressive because they take a larger percentage of income from low-income individuals than from high-income earners.
At the same time, Justice’s income tax elimination plan was being accused of creating a tax cut for the wealthiest West Virginians, himself included among that group.
The tax plan also included hiking other existing taxes, such as the state’s hotel-motel tax, which has not been received well by proprietors, especially smaller operators, such as ATV resort owners in the southern part of the state.
If Justice thinks hiking the motel-hotel tax is going to create a spike in tourist traffic to the Mountain State, perhaps we could convince him that wet streets cause the rain as well.
One huge flaw in the bill called for using a projected $80 million surplus and property tax adjustments to offset the $818 million drop in tax revenue during the first year of his plan.
Republican Del. Eric Householder of Berkeley County said Justice’s plan was just a tax shift, like getting water from one side of a lake and dumping it into the other side.
Justice’s goal was to lower the income tax by 50 percent the first year on the path to phasing out the state income tax completely over the next four years.
The reality is that it is simply difficult to replace 40% of any budget without a solid plan and detailed number crunching.
It’s great to dream about how cutting state income taxes would lure remote workers here from other states, but it’s going to take more than that, such as repairing more roads and other quality of life issues, such as access to health care.
So, now that the bill is dead for the 2021 Session, there’s a chance it’s not truly dead from Justice’s point of view.
There’s talk that Justice plans to call a special session of the Legislature this summer with the sole purpose of taking up a revised and revamped income tax elimination plan.
If that is the case, perhaps the governor will host several town hall meetings around the state in the interim and perhaps instead of selling his plan, listen to those in need instead.
