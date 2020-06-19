Luke 24:35
Are you part of the “I Think Club?”
Let me explain. Just listen to people when they talk. Just listen to the news and the reporters. Most always say, “Well, I think.” Then of course the other person will say, “Well, I think.” This is why I titled this little short message the “I Think Club?” Don’t be caught up in this club.
The Lord showed me something the other day. When we say I think there is a ?? (Question mark) that shows up. People are hearing the uncertainty of what you are saying. Simply we are saying that “We are not sure,” we just “Think.”
Thinking causes Doubt. See there’s that question mark again.
Thinking causes Fear and What if? See there is the question mark again.
Now the Father says we need to rearrange our speech and our thoughts.
Isaiah 55:8 “For my thoughts are not your thoughts, neither are my ways your ways.”
First we have to “Trust” in God and what he says he will do.
Proverbs 3:5 “Trust the Lord with all thine heart and lean not to your own understanding.”
Second we have to “Believe” in the perfect timing of God and the will for my life and what is best for me.
Acts 16:31 “Believe on the Lord Jesus Christ with all your heart and that God raised him from the dead and you shall be saved and your house.”
And the Third is to “Know.” We have to know the word of God is true and that he will supply everything I need. See if you “know” Jesus you will “Know” his promises are true.
A long time ago I trusted him, I believed him, and now I can say I know him. He is my everything. I have no doubt, no question marks (?) because when he said he is the:
“I AM,” I KNOW who he is.
To end it all he says in the word of God “I AM COMING SOON” and I Know this to be true.
Read the following words of the song I used to sing and this will let you know that
“I Know”without a shadow of a doubt.
When Jesus was here he gave us the words of eternal life. He gave us his peace and he said he’d not leave us alone. All though I wasn’t there when the multitude watched him ascend, two angels in white announced he would come back again.
What a blessing it was to be part of the crowd gathered there that day. Just to see him go up and in clouds see him taken away. Oh I know in my heart that a greater blessing waits now for me, for I’m part of the crowd that’s been watching the skies faithfully.
My eyes shall see King Jesus when he comes in clouds of Glory. If I am sleeping, I’ll be awakened from the grave, and if I remain, I’ll hear that trumpet joyful sound, I didn’t see him go up, but I’ll see him when he comes down.
I believe in a place called Heaven,
I believe on a hill called Calvary,
I believe in a man, His name is Jesus,
I believe that he gave his life for me.
Thank you Lord. No questions asked, just facts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.