Farmington, WV (26555)

Today

Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours will give way to occasional showers in the afternoon. High 62F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 53F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a half an inch.