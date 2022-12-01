BECKLEY — Registration has opened for the 2023 West Virginia Wild & Wonderful Race Series.
The race series is a partnership of local race directors offering high-quality race events across the state to showcase world class locations, run-cation experiences, healthy activities and make positive economic impacts in our communities. WV Race Series partners include Greenbrier River Trail Marathon, Appalachian Timing Group, Canaan Valley Running Company and Active Southern West Virginia to co-brand 7 race weekends in 2023.
Racers who compete in 3 race regions will earn a custom series shirt and racers who compete in all 4 race regions will receive the custom series shirt plus a bonus high quality, branded hoodie valued at $95 value.
Registration opened Dec. 1 and can be completed here online.
The first Region 1 race is April 9. The Run the Summit 5K, 10K, half marathon takes runners to the New River Gorge area. Active Southern West Virginia, located in the New River Gorge region, hosts unique and high-quality signature event races throughout the year. Proceeds from these standard distance races, ranging from 5k to half marathon, help fund Active SWV’s free community programs while providing more opportunity for family friendly and beginner racers. We love to support first time racers and add post-race meals included in registration. Run for the views, stick around for brunch. A second Region 1 race will be held on May 6 in which runners can take part in the New River Gorge Rim to Rim 6 mile event.
On April April 22 runners can sign up for the Canaan Valley Half Marathon, 10K, 5K in Region 2. Canaan Valley Running Company was founded in 2018 as the Canaan Valley Half Marathon. Our concept evolved as quickly as our flagship race grew, and little more than a year after our inaugural race in 2019, we knew this was much more than a single-race venture. The Canaan Valley Running Company now offers 3 different and unique running experiences in Tucker County. Two other races will be held in Region 2 in 2023. On June 24, runners can run the Canaan Valley Trail Race, and on Aug. 26-27, runners can take part in the Blackwater Falls Moonlight Race.
On Sept. 17, runners can sign up for the Elk River Races in Region 3. The Appalachian Timing Group is made up of local runners based in Huntington, and Frankfort, Kentucky. Their goal is to provide runners with excellent service at an affordable rate. Since 2015 APTiming has timed over 750 races.
On Oct. 8, runners can sign up for Region 4’s Greenbrier River Trail Marathon & Half Marathon, a unique, scenic event, in picturesque Pocahontas County. Both courses are run almost entirely on the Greenbrier River Trail and proceeds from the race go back to help support the trail. The marathon is a USATF-certified (Boston Marathon Qualifier), point-to-point course starting at Cass Scenic Railroad and ending at Stillwell Park in Marlinton. The half-marathon is an out-and-back course from Stillwell Park in the opposite direction of the full. Both are great for those looking for a fast time or for first timers or for those looking to enjoy the course for longer with generous 8-and 5-hour cutoff times.
Sponsorship opportunities are available and include sponsor listing with each individual race media. For more info, email Info@activeswv.com for sponsor inquires.
