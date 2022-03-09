Tina Shaw is known as the woman who gets things done and makes things happen. The last few years have proved that.
In 2020, when Fairmont was faced with Fairmont Regional Medical Center closing, she was leading the way in advocating, meeting the governor and forming a plan to keep the mainstay employer in the county.
Last summer, when a series of flood threated the Disability Action Center's ability to provide services, she was who organized a meeting of the minds between officials at state, county and city levels to brainstorm a solution.
"When the Disability Action Center joined the chamber, I learned very quickly that Tina is a champion of all businesses and organizations in Marion County," said Julie Sole, friend of Shaw and director of the DAC. "She really brings out the best in people and digs out the solutions to problems in the community."
Shaw has been involved with Marion County's Chamber of Commerce since the 90s. In 2003, after leaving her previous job as a corporate marketing director, she came under the wing of the chamber's previous president, Charlie Reese.
Since then, she's developed her own style of leadership within the chamber and the community. To her, a chamber of commerce ought to be a facilitator and has made it her goal to not only stand for the business community, but to improve the quality of life all around the county.
"Those two pieces make for a very well-rounded chamber," Shaw said.
Having been born and raised in Fairmont, Shaw has a wealth of connections at her disposal and prides herself in being that person that any business with any problem can come to for help, no matter their position.
"In the morning she's meeting with the CEO of a major hospital and the next hour she could be meeting with a small business owner that needs help getting their name out there," Sole said. "She just puts that hat on and champions that cause."
To get the right people about the table is what Shaw believes her chief duty is. When something happens, she's the person that makes the phone calls and schedules the discussions, then she's usually the one at the table leading the talks.
The ebbs and flows of her job are what keep it exciting for her. While the thought of never knowing what the next phone call could be about might sound terrifying to some, that's what keeps Shaw enthralled with her job.
From the start of her career, it was clear she's end up in a position of prominence in the community.
With a business administration and communication degree from Fairmont State University, Shaw was quick to climb in her professional life. Being from Fairmont, she had invaluable connections that would prove her career a quick start.
But the path toward the business world wasn't always Shaw's intention, when she first started her higher education, a business degree wasn't her first choice.
"It was actually theatre!" Shaw said. "That was actually why I went to Fairmont State, I was awarded a scholarship for speech and theatre."
She competed on the university's speech and debate team and performed in various productions on the Wallman Hall stage in her time as a student.
However, as her academic career progressed, she began to stray from the nebulous world of art and gravitate to the more stable field of business. But Shaw still feels that the arts, and specifically her experience in theatre, are a big part of the reasons she's so good at her job today.
Memorization, cooperation, group work, communication and public speaking are all skills she gained and perfected on the stage and behind the scenes.
"It taught me how to be comfortable in a big group of people, it taught me how to stand in front of 600 people speak to them," Shaw said. "Everything I am today and everything I've achieved is because of that theatre background."
In her job of new faces and new situations, a quick mind and adaptable demeanor are both skills she credits to her arts experiences.
But now that her acting days are behind her, she still loves to support the arts, be they local or national. Aside from theatre, her other passion is traveling, and she and her family take many trips to New York for Broadway performances.
Earlier in her career, she traveled often as part of her job, finding herself all over the United States and developed a love for seeing the world. Now she takes yearly trips with her family.
Some of her favorite places she's been are Aruba, New York City and the Caribbean islands. Every times she goes, she's reminded of how blessed she is to live in the United States and how fortunate she is to enjoy the privileges she's afforded.
But despite all the traveling and the sightseeing, West Virginia is still her favorite place and Marion County is still home. She's been offered no shortage of opportunities to leave the county, to take her career to new heights, but she's still here in Fairmont, working for the small businesses trying to stake their claim, and helping the big businesses looking to move into the neighborhood.
While the job at the chamber certainly would be hard to leave, the real challenge would be to leave her family in the area. Both her and her husband were blessed with the prospect of stable careers and that played right into their shared desire to raise their four children around family.
"I don't know what I would've done if I wasn't here near family during some tough times," Shaw said. "I've always loved this community and always thought this was a great place."
But Tina Shaw is one of the chief reasons Marion County is a great place. Her work at the chamber has brought attention to the county on a state and national level. Shaw has garnered the attention of her fellow chamber presidents and in one of them she found a close friend.
During the closure of Fairmont Region Medical Center, Shaw grew close with Erikka Storch, the former president of Wheeling's Chamber of Commerce, who's area went through losing a hospital in a similar way that Fairmont did.
"She got out in front of that situation and she responded with action," Storch said. "It's one thing to know it, it's another to know something and doing something about it."
Storch been very impressed with Shaw since the two became acquainted and admires her and what she brings to the president's position. Having held the same position Shaw holds now, Storch is impressed by her openness, availability and her contagious positivity.
"She's a rockstar. Marion County is very lucky to have her and she's just such a delight to work with," Storch said.
But the reason Shaw is so committed to her job is not for the praise or the awards, it's for the difference she gets to make every day in the community.
Julie Sole said that Tina Shaw doesn't need a last name, everyone in the community knows who Tina is when the name is dropped and that's exactly the kind of aura she's strived to create for herself.
And for her, the work is reward enough and that reward outweighs any potential lateral motion or monetary gains.
"The grass isn't always greener on the other side of the fence," Shaw said. "I love this community and I'm very fortunate to be a part of it."
