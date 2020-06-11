CHARLESTON — Three Marion County students are among the six regional winners in the 2020 Kids Kick Opioids contest sponsored by Attorney General Patrick Morrisey.
This year's contest marked the fourth Kids Kick Opioids contest, which aims to spur creativity and raise awareness about prescription painkiller abuse.
Dakota Niebergau and Johnnie Dipetta, both students at Rivesville Elementary/Middle School and home school student Trace Hollen are North Central West Virginia winners from Marion County. They join Nicolas Yates and Kate Urso, both of St. Mary’s Grade School; Rosealee Roy Ross of Tucker Valley Elementary/Middle School and Reese Olivia Curry of Buckhannon-Upshur Middle School as regional winners.
“These entries demonstrate the immense creativity and talent of our students,” Morrisey said. “In some instances, their designs also reveal the heartbreaking situations that some students experience at home. Drug abuse continues to needlessly claim too many lives and our hope is the entries from these talented students will bring greater awareness and change.”
This year's contest also had the largest number of entries and students participating with 3,521 students entering a total of 3,366 drawings from 91 middle and elementary schools across West Virginia. The submissions included a mix of drawings, poems and other designs aimed at promoting awareness.
Judges recognized winning entries from 41 students overall. Those designs will be displayed in the State Capitol in the fall.
The statewide winner and runners up will be announced soon. The statewide winning entry will appear in newspapers across West Virginia as the Attorney General’s next public service announcement.
Kids Kick Opioids represents one of many initiatives through which the Attorney General has sought to combat West Virginia’s drug overdose death rate, including a lawsuit against the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration that achieved sweeping reforms to the nation’s drug quota system.
The Attorney General also has combated the opioid crisis with civil litigation, multistate initiatives, funding to target opioid abuse, criminal prosecutions, new technology, engagement with the faith-based community and education.
The West Virginia State Medical Association, West Virginia Association of School Nurses and the Capitol Police helped judge contest entries.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.