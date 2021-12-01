Trevor Noah is headed back to the Grammys.
The “Daily Show” comedian will host the 2022 music awards show, CBS announced Wednesday, following his starring role at the ceremony earlier this year.
“Trevor was amazing as our host for the 63rd Grammy Awards with praise from the music community, music fans and critics,” Harvey Mason Jr., CEO of the Recording Academy, said in a statement. “We’re so excited to welcome Trevor back to the Grammys stage and feel fortunate to once again have him hosting what we believe will be an unforgettable evening.”
The 2021 show was an odd ceremony due to COVID restrictions, with just performers and nominees in the building. It’s unclear how the upcoming awards will be presented.
Jon Batiste, the “Late Show with Stephen Colbert” bandleader, leads the pack with 11 nominations, while Justin Bieber, H.E.R., Doja Cat, Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo cleaned up behind him.
The 63rd Grammy Awards will air live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Jan. 31 from 8 to 11:30 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+.
