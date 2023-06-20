In this handout provided by Overtime Elite, Ausar Thompson, left, and Amen Thompson of the City Reapers celebrate after an Overtime Elite Finals basketball game on, March 4, 2023, at OTE Arena in Atlanta. The 6-foot-7 guards out of Overtime Elite are projected in the AP mock draft to be selected early Thursday night, which could make them the first set of twins taken in the top 10 of the same NBA draft class.