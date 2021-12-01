At least three families of Astroworld Festival victims have now rejected Travis Scott’s offer to cover funeral expenses.
Attorneys for both John Hilgert and Daniel Baig’s families confirmed to TMZ that they won’t accept money from the rapper after the deadly crowd surge at his concert in Houston last month.
“[Y]ou can infer that when a parent has to bury their child that they’re not really interested in people who may have contributed to that being involved,” Michael Lyons, the lawyer for Baig’s family, told the entertainment outlet.
Baig, 27, and Hilgert, 14, were among the 10 people who died after being at the chaotic scene at NRG Park.
The attorney for Baig said Scott offered to pay $7,500 for the funeral. It’s unclear how much Scott offered Hilgert’s family.
The rejections were made public after the family of 9-year-old Ezra Blount said they are turning down the rapper’s offer to cover the expenses for his funeral.
Dozens of people were injured during the crowd surge at Astroworld on Nov. 5, which occurred during Scott’s headlining performance. The second day of the two-day event was canceled following the mayhem.
Scott, who is from Houston, has vowed to refund the 50,000 people who attended the festival. He is named in multiple lawsuits involving the Astroworld tragedy.
The 30-year-old rapper, known for songs such as “Sicko Mode” and “Goosebumps,” said a day after the crowd surge that he was “absolutely devastated.”
“My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival,” Scott said at the time.
