On Tuesday, Fairmont and Marion County took a collective sigh of relief.
For the first time since March 19, local patients who need emergency care have a local emergency room and a local hospital to turn to because the old Fairmont Regional Medical Center along Locust Avenue is now Fairmont Medical Center, a campus of J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital and part of WVU Medicine.
And while the new hospital does not offer the 141 hospital beds previously available at FRMC, it does offer 10 beds and 12 ER department beds along with onsite lab and imaging services, x-ray, ultrasound and CT for emergency patients.
The new-again facility helps ease the pall of fear once cast upon the community by Alecto Healthcare Services LLC, former operators of Fairmont Regional Medical Center.
To say that the last five months have been intense would be an understatement. It all began on Feb. 18 when some 528 employees of Fairmont Regional Medical Center arrived at their jobs where they were greeted by a letter from CEO Robert Adcock stating the hospital would close in 60 days. Adcock said the hospital had lost $19 million over the previous three years as the reason and attempts to find a new owner had failed.
Meanwhile, that same morning in Charleston, members of the West Virginia House of Delegates almost unanimously passed a resolution condemning Alecto for not only closing this hospital here, but one in Wheeling in September 2019 and another one close to West Virginia in Ohio. Lawmakers demanded a full investigation regarding Alecto’s business practices.
Two days later, Gov. Jim Justice got involved and came to Fairmont where he met with hospital staffers, local elected officials and members of the legislative delegation.
“Government needs to step in and assist in any way we can; private sector needs to step in,” Gov. Jim Justice said Feb. 20 after a meeting at the hospital. “Absolutely from a humanitarian standpoint, we’ve got to go to work and really, really get after this.”
In the days after the closure announcement, other health care companies and hospitals mobilized to attract soon-to-be-displaced talent from Fairmont Regional Medical Center. WVU Medicine, Mon Health and several others in the region held open interviews to offer jobs at their facilities.
As March came around, a new issue entered the picture — the novel coronavirus COVID-19. On March 13, the same day Justice ordered all public schools closed, he came to Fairmont to take part in a press conference in which WVU Medicine would announce the very plans that unfolded Tuesday.
They plan to occupy the hospital on Locust Avenue while they construct a 10-bed hospital off the downtown connector on property they already own. Long-term plans call for a second phase where a 100-bed hospital would be built.
And then, on March 19, not the original closing date of April 19, Alecto closed the emergency room at Fairmont Regional Medical Center where staff had spent the previous week shuffling patients to other hospitals in other cities, some as far as Parkersburg.
A male voice was broadcast over local dispatch channels, “Fairmont Regional Medical Center signing off.”
The day was met with tears and hugs and hopeful goodbyes.
We are pleased, this city can hold its head up again and no longer live in fear that we could not withstand a wide scale human tragedy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.