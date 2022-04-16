MORGANTOWN — A day ago they were simply hands-in-the-dirt grunts, these behemoths who make up West Virginia’s offensive line, fighting to earn the respect that will come if they do their jobs after two and three years of having abuse piled upon them.
They made up the offensive line at West Virginia and most fans found them to be quite offensive as the running game stalled and the quarterback ran for his life.
But that can be no more.
Now, they have one real function, that being football’s version of the Secret Service protection provided to the President of the United States.
J.T. Daniels, the newly acquired quarterback via transfer from Georgia, is that important to the Mountaineers effort to regain respect that the main job of the O-line now becomes protecting the team’s leader.
Oh, they have to block for runs of the offense, but in the end, there can be no embarrassments such as those suffered by Jarret Doege over the past couple of years as defenses came in and swallowed him up for big losses or sent him scurrying for his life out of the pocket.
They have been molded over the past couple of years for just this assignment, fitted together as a group, built through recruitment and transfer, through long, hard hours in the weight room and long, sometimes embarrassing moments in the film room.
Their coach, Matt Moore, believes this group of Wyatt Milum, James Gmiter, Zach Frazier, Doug Nester and Michael Yates is ready to prove itself, just as it started to do during the second half of the 2021 season.
“The standards are set a lot higher,” Moore said.
In the past, mistakes were played down as part of the learning and growing process. No more.
“With those young guys, you know they’re going to make some mistakes, but now we can’t make those mistakes. We do a lot of situational football and football games are won and lost on third downs. I put a lot more pressure on them in those situations as far as little things you can’t miss.
“With those young guys, you’re just trying to keep them square and keep their eyes up. Now it’s more about look at the stance of the 3-technique (down linemen) and the leverage of the linebacker. They’re getting to where they can kind of go to the 400 and 500 level courses as opposed to ‘what’s the play and which way is it going.’”
Before this year, the offense would try to cover up weaknesses. Now it believes it is ready to get rid of them.
“We’d go into a game saying we only need to run these plays in this direction,” Moore said, knowing that if they went the other way, they would possibly be asking a player who was struggling to do more than he was ready to do.
“Now, we’re at a point where we can just call the offense.”
Much of it has to do with the All-American in waiting who plays center, Zach Frazier. He’s the man who makes it work, but not with his unquestioned strength, skill and technique as much as with the advanced parts of playing center.
“It all revolves around him,” Moore said. “I see the stuff he does. We hit in a run and you all don’t understand what he just did, how he made the call to make things happen up front.
“Everything builds off what he calls. It goes inside-out. If he can see what they are fixing to do and change something — maybe the guy we are going to block is going to go out of the box (on a stunt) and we know who is going to come into the box, that’s where you get these huge runs.
“You think we’re gashing them, but it goes all back to him making those changes and seeing the leverage in the safeties. So many things are on him and he enjoys it. He wants to be doing those things.”
It doesn’t come naturally. Frazier puts in the time studying to complement the physical gifts he has.
“He does a phenomenal job of understanding the defense,” Moore said. “He plays with great pad level; he strains all the time and he’s so strong. Until you go grab ahold of him you don’t understand how strong he is.”
But in the end, this is a group effort and, like a chain, it’s as strong as its weakest link, so Moore coaches them up hard, makes adjustments.
This year he decided to move right tackle Milum to the left side to take advantage of the fact that he is left-handed, moving right tackle Yates to the right side.
It was a well thought out move. Milum had played as a true freshman, a huge task, and did so on the right side, where he had been used in high school. Moore felt he wasn’t ready to go to the other side, even though coach Neal Brown wanted to make the move during the season.
“Playing tackle, especially in this league as a true freshman, confidence is huge,” Moore said. “If you can think you’re good, that’s half the ball, so I kept him over there and we knew as soon as the season was over we were going to move to the left side.”
Follow @bhertzel on Twitter
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.