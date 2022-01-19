MORGANTOWN — Anyone who saw Quincy Wilson make one of the most famous catch and runs in West Virginia history against Miami 19 years ago in the Orange Bowl understands why he was willing take on what probably is the biggest challenge — and opportunity — of his life.
The former Mountaineers running back from Weir accepted his first head coaching job on Tuesday and it's a challenge of such a magnitude that even the screen pass he caught from Rasheed Marshall with 2 minutes and 13 seconds to play and with WVU trailing the heavily favored No. 2 Hurricanes, 19-13, seems like nothing but a bump in the road.
Wilson was named head coach of the University of Fort Lauderdale Eagles, a small, private Christian commuter school with an enrollment in the hundreds that is playing its second year of football, its first season being an 0-7 debut last year under former Miami Dolphins player Chris Chambers.
Selling that may not be as spectacular as what he did that night, slipping past first-round pick Vince Wilfork with a cutback move, then rushing past the great Miami safety Sean Taylor, running away from middle linebacker Jonathan Vilma and then running over and through safety Brandon Meriweather and into the end zone.
If you can do that, you have to be Superman and that's what Wilson is going to have to be to sell this program that plays in the National Christian College Athletic Association.
The University of Fort Lauderdale was founded in 1995 as Plantation Christian University and started football as a club program.
It may not be the dream starting place for a head coaching career to begin, although there are worse things than recruiting kids to a school where it's spring break the year round and where there once was a movie filmed there named "Where the Girls Are."
One thing is for certain, Wilson is ready for the challenge.
He has been preparing for this almost from the moment he was born, the son of former Chicago Bears' All-Pro linebacker Otis Wilson.
At Weir he was the first player in West Virginia history to rush for more than 3,000 yards in a single season, finishing with 3,262 yards on 351 carries.
He moved on to WVU where he earned third team AP All-American honors as a senior in 2003.
He rushed for 1,380 yards and 12 touchdowns, averaging 4.9 yards per carry.
Wilson was a seventh-round draft selection of the Atlanta Falcons and played for the Cincinnati Bengals from 2004 through 2007.
Wilson then began a journey through the coaching and football administrative ranks to prepare for his first head coaching job.
He spent the last four years as associate head coach, running backs coach and director of football operations at West Virginia State under former WVU teammate John Pennington, that came after spending a year as running backs coach at Glenville State.
Prior to that he began his career as assistant director of football operations at WVU from 2012 to 2015.
"I'm excited about the opportunity," Wilson said in the school's release. "I'm inspired by the challenge and I'm grateful to be the leader of this program. My role as head coach at the University of Fort Lauderdale is to cast the vision for our future and drive a strong, healthy culture."
