MORGANTOWN — In the frustration of watching his team night after night allow opponents to slip past the man guarding them and drive straight to the basket for an uncontested layup, five weeks ago Bob Huggins dubbed this year’s edition of West Virginia “the worst team I have ever coached.”
That seemed all at the same time inconceivable yet very believable, even though Huggins is in his 41st year of coaching basketball.
So, it was after he repeated the statement on Tuesday as his team returned to practice for Thursday’s opening match up with Oklahoma State, a team that beat the Mountaineers on Saturday by scoring 85 points despite being without Big 12 Player of the Year and leading scorer Cade Cunningham and another starting guard in Isaac Likelede, in the Big 12 Championships that we decided to find out if that was really true.
As it turns out, this year’s team has given up 72.1 points per game. At Akron, the most his teams ever gave up in a season was 70.7, at Cincinnati it was 71.3, at Kansas State in his one year it was 65.1.
But two years ago, on a team that was most forgettable with 21 losses, they gave up a staggering 77.1 points per game.
However, in that season’s 21 losses, the average opponent’s score was 81.8 points a game while this year including 109 to Coastal Carolina in the CBI. In 10 losses, Huggins’ Mountaineers have given up 83.7 points a game, so it’s reasonable to see why it seems to Huggins like this is his worst defensive team ever.
Whatever, it is the defense he will bring into this post-season and there is no reason to think that it will be much better, considering that since the last Oklahoma State game he has practiced only once, that being on Tuesday.
What’s wrong with the defense?
Huggins goes back to his playing days at WVU and a time when Coach Joedy Gardner brought someone in who had a chat with the team.
“He came in and said ‘You want to play defense like a crazed, gnawing rat.’ We don’t have any rats out there,” Huggins said.
He also doesn’t have any Sagaba Konate out there and has lamented often about not having a rim protector, someone who would discourage those straight-line drives to the basket that have been so successful all year.
“Derek Culver is in foul trouble enough. Gabe Osabuohien is in foul trouble enough. We are constantly trying to keep those guys on the floor. We tried to play Seny (Ndiaye) in there and he is a better shot blocker than either of them and he didn’t block one. He tried,” Huggins said after Oklahoma State made 52 points in the paint, hitting 22 of 32 layups.
Huggins noted that he was awful guarding one-on-one coming out of high school because he was his high school’s team’s best player and you didn’t want to put him on the other team’s best player and get him in foul trouble.
That, he says, is why he doesn’t do something drastic like put the 6-10 Culver on the opponent’s point guard.
“I need him on the floor,” Huggins said.
The tag of being Huggins’ “worst defensive team ever” was supposed to inspire them to work harder and rid themselves of that label, but it just hasn’t happened.
“I went in and watched film to see why,” said Miles “Deuce” McBride. “With me being considered a good defensive player, it grinds my gears. I don’t want to be part of the worst of anything. A lot of guys are wanting to step up.”
“It pisses us off,” Culver said. “Coach is hard on us. Me and the team, know what we can do. We’re mad, but not to the point where we’re down about it.”
Does Huggins find a way to bring back the 1-3-1 press on occasion? Does he go away from his base instincts to play man-to-man.
Or does he just put full trust in his offense to outscore whoever shows up on the other side of the ball, beginning with Oklahoma State and, he hopes, not ending with the Cowboys.
