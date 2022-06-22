Farmington, WV (26555)

Today

A widely scattered shower or thunderstorm is possible this evening. Then cloudy skies overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low near 65F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

A widely scattered shower or thunderstorm is possible this evening. Then cloudy skies overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low near 65F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.