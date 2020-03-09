TULSA, Okla. – Redshirt sophomore Noah Adams became the second West Virginia University wrestler to win a Big 12 title, as he defeated South Dakota State’s Tanner Sloan in the 197-pound finals of the 2020 Big 12 Wrestling Championship at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Sunday.
Adams, the No. 1 seed at 197, earned a 5-1 decision over Sloan, who entered the tournament ranked No. 14 in the nation and the No. 2 seed. Adams became the first WVU grappler to win a Big 12 Championship since Dylan Cottrell secured the 165-pound title in 2017.
The Coal City, West Virginia, native moved to 32-0 and tied the program-record for the most wins in a sophomore season with the win. He has now defeated 13 ranked opponents this year.
“Noah’s win is big for the program, but more importantly, it’s big for him,” Second-year coach Tim Flynn said. “He didn’t win this tournament last year, so I know he was pretty hungry to win it this year. We’re going to enjoy this one for a little bit and then focus on the national tournament, but it was a huge accomplishment.”
Adams struck first in the bout, scoring a takedown a minute into the first period. He remained in control for a minute and eight seconds, as Sloan managed to earn an escape to cut the lead to 2-1 at the end of the period. Following a scoreless second period, Adams chose to start the final period of the bout from the bottom. Sloan remained on top for just over a minute, before Adams recorded a reversal to extend his advantage to 4-1. He would stay in control for the remainder of the match, accruing 3:38 of riding time to earn a 5-1 victory.
Including Adams, the Mountaineers ended with five podium finishers as redshirt sophomore Joey Thomas (125), sophomore Caleb Rea (141), sophomore Lucas Seibert (133) and redshirt freshman Alex Hornfleck (157) placed in the top eight of their respective weight brackets.
In the morning session, Rea placed seventh at 141 after he earned a 14-2, major decision over Lenny Peterson of Air Force. Thomas, Seibert and Hornfeck dropped their seventh-place matches to finish eighth at the Big 12 Championship.
Prior to the start of the final session of the tournament, Seibert faced No.1-seed Taylor Lamont of Utah Valley for the conference’s last automatic bid to the NCAA Wrestling Championship in the eighth-place challenge match. Seibert narrowly missed his first NCAA tournament, as he suffered a technical fall to Lamont in the fifth minute of the bout.
“Lucas Seibert was put in a pretty unusual and difficult situation and he handled it with dignity and class,” Flynn said. “It was everything that you would expect out of a Mountaineer. I’m proud of him.”
West Virginia finished the championship in 10th place with 41 points. Oklahoma State took home the team title with 147.5 points. Iowa State placed second with 116.5 points, followed Northern Iowa in third with 111.5 points.
Adams qualified for the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships, which will be held March 19-21 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Wrestlers who did not earn a bid at their qualifying tournament may still be eligible for one of 47 at-large bids, which will be announced on March 10, followed by brackets and seeding on March 11 at 6 p.m. All weight classes will consist of 33 wrestlers. The at-large selections will be made based on the following criteria: head-to-head competition, quality wins, coaches’ panel rankings, results against common opponents, RPI, qualifying event placement and winning percentage.
Women’s basketball’s Martin named All-Big 12 2nd team
MORGANTOWN‑ Headlined by redshirt senior guard Tynice Martin’s second-team selection, three members of the West Virginia University women’s basketball team were named to the 2020 All-Big 12 teams, as announced by the conference on Monday.
Along with Martin’s selection to the All-Big 12 Second Team, redshirt junior guard Kysre Gondrezick and sophomore forward Kari Niblack earned honorable mention status from the conference.
A native of Atlanta, Georgia, Martin is averaging 14.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game for West Virginia this year. She also leads WVU in steals this season, with 25, and is second in steals per game, with 1.3. With this year’s selection, she becomes the sixth Mountaineer in program history to earn a spot on a conference postseason team four times.
A two-time, All-Big 12 First Team Selection, Martin finished the 2019-20 regular season with 392 points and has amassed 1,980 points during her time at WVU. She needs 20 points to become the fourth 2,000-point scorer in program history. Martin also needs 22 points to pass Bria Holmes (2,001 points; 2013-16) for No. 3 on WVU’s all-time scoring list.
The 2019 Big 12 Sixth Man of the Year, Niblack becomes the sixth Mountaineer to earn honorable mention honors from the Big 12. The Leesburg, Florida, native is averaging 10.3 points per game this year and is the Mountaineers’ leading rebounder, with 200. Her team-leading 61 blocked shots during the 2019-20 campaign are the third-most by a sophomore in program history.
Gondrezick’s honorable mention selection is the first of her career. The Benton Harbor, Michigan, native leads the Mountaineers in scoring this season, averaging 15.3 points per game, while shooting 37.3 percent from the field. Gondrezick also is shooting a team-best 34.9 percent from 3-point range this season.
Football season tickets now on sale
MORGANTOWN – West Virginia fans are invited to join the climb with coach Neal Brown and the 2020 Mountaineers for the upcoming football season. New season tickets are now on sale to fans who did not purchase season tickets in 2019.
WVU has an exciting, seven-game home schedule that features matchups with College Football Playoff participant Oklahoma, Baylor, K-State, TCU, Kansas, Eastern Kentucky and border-rival Maryland.
Season tickets are priced at $399. Certain seat locations may require a Mountaineer Athletic Club (MAC) annual fund gift. For a Milan Puskar Stadium seating chart, visit WVUsports.com.
Tickets available are located in the Red, Orange, Gold and Green Zone sections. Tickets available in the Green Zone do not require a MAC Annual Fund gift. Seat locations in the Orange Zone require a $125 per seat MAC Annual Fund gift. Available Gold Zone seats require a $250 per seat MAC Annual Fund gift.
Red Zone seats require a $425 gift per seat MAC Annual Fund gift. For new season ticket orders in the Red Zone greater than five tickets per account, please refer to the MAC priority ticket limits chart by visiting WVUMAC.com.
New season ticket orders can be made online at WVUGAME.com, by calling 1-800-WVU GAME or in person at the Mountaineer Ticket Office located in the Coliseum. Payment must be made by check, cash, VISA, MasterCard, Discover or American Express.
New season ticket holders can now signup for a new interest-free, monthly payment plan and enjoy the convenience of spreading out payments in March, April, May and June for as low as $100 per month. To begin a payment plan, call 1-800-WVU GAME.
New season ticket holders will select their seat locations using an interactive seating website during the Optional Seat Selection process, if they purchase by the Friday, May 1, priority deadline. Seat selection times will be based on MAC annual giving level and priority points within each level as of May 1, 2020. Priority to renew will be given to current season ticket holders.
Fans interested in Blue Zone, Field Box, Touchdown Terrace and other premium seating options can contact the MAC at 1-800-433-2072.
Renewing season ticket holders can renew their tickets online at WVUGAME.com or by returning their priority renewal order form to the Mountaineer Ticket Office. The priority deadline to renew and make a MAC gift is Friday, May 1.
West Virginia’s home opener is on Sept. 12, against Eastern Kentucky at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.
