Farmington, WV (26555)

Today

Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Low 53F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Low 53F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.