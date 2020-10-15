MORGANTOWN — The men’s basketball game between West Virginia University and the University of Pittsburgh that was scheduled to take place this season in Morgantown has been rescheduled to the 2023-24 season.
This year’s Backyard Brawl, presented by EQT, was scheduled to take place in Morgantown on Nov. 13 and was the final game of the original four-game agreement announcement from 2016.
The NCAA announced last month that college basketball can begin competition on Nov. 25, while also trimming the maximum amount of regular season games played from 31 to 27. Due to both conferences starting league games in December, along with in-season tournaments and existing contracts for other nonconference games, the two schools could not find a mutual date for this year’s game.
In June of this year, the two schools announced a two-game extension to the original four-game agreement. The two teams will play in Morgantown during the 2021-22 season before returning to Pittsburgh during the 2022-23 season.
The Mountaineers have won the last four meetings in the series, including last year’s 68-53 win in Pittsburgh. WVU leads the all-time series, 99-88, which began in 1906.
Specific game dates for each game in the series will be determined prior to each season.
Four-year agreement announced in 2016:
Dec. 9, 2017 Pittsburgh WVU won 69-60
Dec. 8, 2018 Morgantown WVU won 69-59
Nov. 15, 2019 Pittsburgh WVU won 68-53
Nov. 13, 2020 Morgantown Postponed until 2023-24
Two-year extension announced in 2020:
2021-22 Morgantown
2022-23 Pittsburgh
2023-24 Morgantown Postponed game from Nov. 13, 2020
WVU chosen to host 2025 NCAA Rifle Championships
MORGANTOWN — The West Virginia University Rifle team will play host to the 2025 NCAA Rifle Championships, announced by the NCAA on Wednesday.
This makes the second time in program history that the championships will be hosted by WVU. The Mountaineers previously hosted the 2019 NCAA Championships at the WVU Coliseum for the first time in program history. The Mountaineers finished second overall with a two-day total of 4692, shot at the Bill McKenzie Rifle Range inside the WVU Coliseum.
WVU has won a nation-best 19 titles, including six under 15-year coach Jon Hammond.
“We are excited to again host the NCAA Rifle Championships in 2025,” coach Jon Hammond said. “The 2019 Championships set records in attendance, and I know that Mountaineer Nation was really excited to see the Championships. We received some amazing feedback about the event. Our staff did a wonderful job of showcasing our sport and WVU. We look forward to doing that again in 2025.”
This is the third time for this specific NCAA championship bid process, which created the largest host site announcement ever, spanning 86 championships across a four-year cycle. Previously, selection announcements varied by sport. This process now gives the NCAA and host sites more time to plan each championship experience.
Bidding for 86 of 90 NCAA Championships began in August 2019 and more than 3,000 bid applications were ultimately submitted. Each sport committee, per division, selected the host sites it believed would provide the ultimate experience for the respective student-athletes, resulting in more than 450 total championship event sites being awarded.
More than 54,000 student-athletes compete in NCAA Championships each year. The four championships not included in the process due to preexisting site arrangements are: Division I baseball, Division I football, Division I softball and Division III women’s ice hockey.
