MORGANTOWN — Even though this was a conference call, not one of those Zoom calls where you are linked via video with the participants, you could almost see the glare of TCU coach Gary Patterson’s face and the hair standing straight up on his neck.
See this past weekend, his Horned Frogs had done their part in throwing the Big 12 into turmoil by stunning a Texas team they almost always seem to beat on the same day that Iowa State was sending Oklahoma down to its second consecutive Big 12 loss.
The Sooners hadn’t suffered two straight conference losses since before Bob Stoops had taken over in 1999.
Oklahoma had won five straight conference crowns and was a heavy favorite to win again this year, while Texas was the second choice and ranked No. 9 in the country.
All of a sudden, the pride and joy of the conference both were in trouble, and there were rumblings the prestige of the conference was falling with them, perhaps knocking the Big 12 out of the postseason playoff picture.
So it was that Patterson, who is the dean of Big 12 coaches in his 19th year at TCU, was asked if, indeed, the plight of Oklahoma and Texas — which narrowly won its Big 12 opener over Texas Tech — was dragging the conference under.
“It really bothers me that we’ve based everything on whether our league is good or bad or not on whether Oklahoma and Texas are good,” Patterson said. “To be honest with you, we have a lot of good football teams and we always have had a lot of good football teams.”
Certainly, this may be true, and when you are coach of one of the other teams, it has to hurt just a little to be considered one of the seven dwarfs to Oklahoma’s and Texas’ perception of being Snow White.
It’s understandable why it would gripe Patterson, but he should have learned the reality of the situation up close and personal in 2014 when they went 12-1 and were ranked No. 3 in the country but could grab no more than the Peach Bowl in the postseason.
What has happened in the Big 12 is probably more a result of the coronavirus pandemic and what it did to teams’ preparation for the season across the country than being a signal of a drop in value for the league.
It is more a sign that parity is beginning to arrive in what has been a one-sided league, something that had to occur “Sooner” or later.
West Virginia coach Neal Brown sees it this way:
“I think our league has always been a league where everybody has a chance to beat everybody, and I think that separates us from others. I think our league is really good and I think everybody overreacted after Week 1, which has been proven, and I think they are overreacting right now.
“I think when you talk about the end of the year, which is when the judgment needs to be made, the Big 12 nationally will be in a good spot. I think we’ll improve like everyone else will.”
Now considering WVU is 0-8 against Oklahoma since it joined the Big 12, Brown’s argument is hardly standing on solid ground, but that parity has arrived seems to be agreed upon by most of the coaches. They all seem to lean on the pandemic and what it did to the routine is at the base of it.
Mike Gundy has his Oklahoma State team as the only undefeated team in the league right now, but he isn’t buying into the talk that the strength of the league is down.
“I don’t know,” he said. “I don’t read anything out there. Most of the time any information I get is from you guys [the media]. People’s opinions out there mean nothing to me. Everyone has an opinion thanks to social media, more than they should have an opinion.
“All the teams are capable of winning, and then you throw the virus into it and its effect from week to week and you don’t know what is going to happen.”
Texas coach Tom Herman also was asked about the gap narrowing between Oklahoma and Texas and the rest of the Big 12, but he wasn’t buying in.
“I assume you are judging off the recent rankings, but I’m not sure there was that large a gap,” he said. “Every team in this league has dynamic players, really good quarterbacks, really good offensive skill players, really good defensive players.
“I’ve said many times this league, top to bottom, is very competitive. Now throw in what this 2020 year is and you get sloppy play combined with the parity that already existed and you see plenty of tight, close ball games.”
Oklahoma’s Lincoln Riley just sees it as a natural occurrence of the situation we all are in.
“It’s a different year, man,” he said. “Honestly, I am hunkered down in things we have to fix rather to pay attention to that. This year will go on and there will be a ton of surprises. Who knows what is going to happen? We’ve got to hang in there as a football team and take care of what we can take care of.”
